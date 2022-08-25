Elekta Drops 10% After Q1 Orders Underperform Significantly, Margins Suffer
(PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 10% in early trading after first-quarter orders significantly underperformed consensus and margins were affected by rising costs.Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 millionQ1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. estimate …
- (PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 10% in early trading after first-quarter orders significantly underperformed consensus and margins were affected by rising costs.
- Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 million
- Q1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. estimate 5.2%
- The first quarter report was overall soft, with weak orders and continued muted cash flows, SEB said
- Given the weak order development, mid-single-digit negative revisions are warranted to estimates: SEB
- Most negative in the report was the negative organic order decline of 11% caused by a large drop in North America, analysts at Carnegie said
- Elekta is initiating an additional cost-reduction initiative, the company said
- We see a potential for shares to strengthen if management are able to present the savings program in a reliable way, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0