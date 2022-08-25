checkAd

Elekta Drops 10% After Q1 Orders Underperform Significantly, Margins Suffer

(PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 10% in early trading after first-quarter orders significantly underperformed consensus and margins were affected by rising costs.Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 millionQ1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – Elekta shares fell 10% in early trading after first-quarter orders significantly underperformed consensus and margins were affected by rising costs.
  • Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 million
  • Q1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. estimate 5.2%
  • The first quarter report was overall soft, with weak orders and continued muted cash flows, SEB said
  • Given the weak order development, mid-single-digit negative revisions are warranted to estimates: SEB
  • Most negative in the report was the negative organic order decline of 11% caused by a large drop in North America, analysts at Carnegie said
  • Elekta is initiating an additional cost-reduction initiative, the company said
  • We see a potential for shares to strengthen if management are able to present the savings program in a reliable way, Carnegie said


