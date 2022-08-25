checkAd

Dollar General Q2 Earnings Top Expectations; Sales Growth Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – Dollar General Q2 sales USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,400 million.Q2 EPS USD 2.98 vs. estimate USD 2.92Q2 EBIT USD 913 million vs. estimate USD 895 millionQ2 dividend USD 0.55Now sees sales growth of approximately 11% for the year, …

  • (PLX AI) – Dollar General Q2 sales USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,400 million.
  • Q2 EPS USD 2.98 vs. estimate USD 2.92
  • Q2 EBIT USD 913 million vs. estimate USD 895 million
  • Q2 dividend USD 0.55
  • Now sees sales growth of approximately 11% for the year, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 10.0% - 10.5%
  • Sees Same-store sales growth of approximately 4.0% - 4.5%; compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.0% - 3.5%
Autor: PLX AI
