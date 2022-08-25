Dollar General Q2 Earnings Top Expectations; Sales Growth Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – Dollar General Q2 sales USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,400 million.Q2 EPS USD 2.98 vs. estimate USD 2.92Q2 EBIT USD 913 million vs. estimate USD 895 millionQ2 dividend USD 0.55Now sees sales growth of approximately 11% for the year, …

