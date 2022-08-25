Dollar General Q2 Earnings Top Expectations; Sales Growth Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Dollar General Q2 sales USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,400 million.
- (PLX AI) – Dollar General Q2 sales USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,400 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 2.98 vs. estimate USD 2.92
- Q2 EBIT USD 913 million vs. estimate USD 895 million
- Q2 dividend USD 0.55
- Now sees sales growth of approximately 11% for the year, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 10.0% - 10.5%
- Sees Same-store sales growth of approximately 4.0% - 4.5%; compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.0% - 3.5%
