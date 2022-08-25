Peloton Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Loss Much Worse Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Peloton Q4 revenue USD 678.7 million vs. estimate USD 718 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD -288.7 million vs. estimate USD -119 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin -42.5%
- Peloton expects the market for connected fitness to remain challenging for the foreseeable future in FY23
