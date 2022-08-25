Citigroup to Wind Down Consumer, Local Commercial Banking in Russia
(PLX AI) – Citigroup to Wind Down Consumer and Local Commercial Banking Businesses in Russia.Citigroup also continues to actively pursue sales of certain Russian consumer banking portfoliosCitigroup says Russia wind-down is expected to affect …
- (PLX AI) – Citigroup to Wind Down Consumer and Local Commercial Banking Businesses in Russia.
- Citigroup also continues to actively pursue sales of certain Russian consumer banking portfolios
- Citigroup says Russia wind-down is expected to affect approximately 2,300 employees and 15 branches
- Citigroup: end of the second quarter Citi’s remaining exposure to Russia stood at $8.4 billion
- Citigroup expects to incur approximately $170 million in costs, primarily over the next 18 months In connection with the wind-down
