London (ots/PRNewswire) - Retailers and web shops must start preparing for

increased demand



Retailers and e-commerce companies need to get ready for an increase in demand

on 25 November. Data from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery

management, shows that in 2021, Black Friday was responsible for 105% more

outbound shipments than a typical Friday.



To help companies scale up, nShift has released a new guide. " Get ready for

Black Friday: five ways that online retailers and web shops can get ready for

one of the biggest shopping days of the year

(https://nshift.com/get-ready-for-black-friday-guide) ", encourages businesses

to:





1. Ensure supply-chain(https://nshift.com/solutions/transport-management-system) resilience - attimes of heightened demand, businesses must ensure extra capacity in theirtransport network. For this, they may need access to multiple carriercompanies (https://nshift.com/carriers) .2. Provide a range of delivery options (https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout) -so that shoppers can choose how and when they want their product delivered.Offering a range of delivery options can increase conversions by 20%(https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout) .3. Scale up customer communication(https://nshift.com/solutions/post-purchase-returns) - by sending consumersregular updates (https://nshift.com/solutions/post-purchase-returns) aboutthe status of their delivery, retailers can cut support calls by 60%. Thisalso enhances the customer experience.4. Prepare for rapid https://nshift.com/solutions/returns - some 84% ofconsumers will abandon retailers over a poor returns experience.[1] It'simportant that companies introduce a digital returns process(https://nshift.com/solutions/returns) that makes it easier for consumers andis more efficient for warehouses to manage.5. Create re-marketing opportunities (https://nshift.com/customer-solutions) -by taking control of deliveries, retailers can ensure the experience is fullybranded (https://nshift.com/building-the-brand-distribution-delivery) ,increasing loyalty. Offering " click and collect(https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout) " delivery options can bring onlineshoppers in store, making it easier to market new products to them.Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift said: "Black Friday presents huge opportunities forbusinesses. But the companies that flourish will be those that have trulyprepared a competitive customer experience. They will recognize that the wayproducts are delivered can build loyalty and reputation and helps increaseconversions."To create the best possible end-to-end delivery experience, companies will needdelivery management software that can act as a strategic growth enabler. Onethat helps them to scale up quickly to meet increased demand."Download the full guide: " Get ready for Black Friday: five ways that onlineretailers and web shops can get ready for one of the biggest shopping days ofthe year (https://nshift.com/get-ready-for-black-friday-guide) "[1] https://internetretailing.net/delivery/84-of-shoppers-will-reject-retailers-that-deliver-a-poor-returns-experience-23214/