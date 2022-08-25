checkAd

nShift Reports Black Friday generates twice the business of a typical Friday

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Retailers and web shops must start preparing for
increased demand

Retailers and e-commerce companies need to get ready for an increase in demand
on 25 November. Data from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery
management, shows that in 2021, Black Friday was responsible for 105% more
outbound shipments than a typical Friday.

To help companies scale up, nShift has released a new guide. " Get ready for
Black Friday: five ways that online retailers and web shops can get ready for
one of the biggest shopping days of the year
(https://nshift.com/get-ready-for-black-friday-guide) ", encourages businesses
to:

1. Ensure supply-chain
(https://nshift.com/solutions/transport-management-system) resilience - at
times of heightened demand, businesses must ensure extra capacity in their
transport network. For this, they may need access to multiple carrier
companies (https://nshift.com/carriers) .
2. Provide a range of delivery options (https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout) -
so that shoppers can choose how and when they want their product delivered.
Offering a range of delivery options can increase conversions by 20%
(https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout) .
3. Scale up customer communication
(https://nshift.com/solutions/post-purchase-returns) - by sending consumers
regular updates (https://nshift.com/solutions/post-purchase-returns) about
the status of their delivery, retailers can cut support calls by 60%. This
also enhances the customer experience.
4. Prepare for rapid https://nshift.com/solutions/returns - some 84% of
consumers will abandon retailers over a poor returns experience.[1] It's
important that companies introduce a digital returns process
(https://nshift.com/solutions/returns) that makes it easier for consumers and
is more efficient for warehouses to manage.
5. Create re-marketing opportunities (https://nshift.com/customer-solutions) -
by taking control of deliveries, retailers can ensure the experience is fully
branded (https://nshift.com/building-the-brand-distribution-delivery) ,
increasing loyalty. Offering " click and collect
(https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout) " delivery options can bring online
shoppers in store, making it easier to market new products to them.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift said: "Black Friday presents huge opportunities for
businesses. But the companies that flourish will be those that have truly
prepared a competitive customer experience. They will recognize that the way
products are delivered can build loyalty and reputation and helps increase
conversions.

"To create the best possible end-to-end delivery experience, companies will need
delivery management software that can act as a strategic growth enabler. One
that helps them to scale up quickly to meet increased demand."

Download the full guide: " Get ready for Black Friday: five ways that online
retailers and web shops can get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of
the year (https://nshift.com/get-ready-for-black-friday-guide) "

About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1] https://internetretailing.net/delivery/84-of-shoppers-will-reject-retailers-
that-deliver-a-poor-returns-experience-23214/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

Contact:

gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07734 251 496

