Workday Q2 Adj. Operating Income Better Than Expected; Raises Margin Outlook

  • (PLX AI) – Workday Q2 revenue USD 1,540 million vs. estimate USD 1,520 million
  • Q2 adjusted operating income USD 301.6 million vs. estimate USD 267 million
  • Q2 operating income USD -34.1 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 19%, raised from 18.5% previously
  • We continue to see a strong global demand for our products, CEO says

Autor: PLX AI
