Workday Q2 Adj. Operating Income Better Than Expected; Raises Margin Outlook
(PLX AI) – Workday Q2 revenue USD 1,540 million vs. estimate USD 1,520 millionQ2 adjusted operating income USD 301.6 million vs. estimate USD 267 millionQ2 operating income USD -34.1 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 19%, raised from 18.5% …
- (PLX AI) – Workday Q2 revenue USD 1,540 million vs. estimate USD 1,520 million
- Q2 adjusted operating income USD 301.6 million vs. estimate USD 267 million
- Q2 operating income USD -34.1 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 19%, raised from 18.5% previously
- We continue to see a strong global demand for our products, CEO says
