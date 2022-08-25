Gap Withdraws Outlook for 2022
- (PLX AI) – Gap Q2 revenue USD 3,860 million vs. estimate USD 3,820 million.
- Q2 gross margin 34.5% vs. estimate 35.2%
- Q2 net income USD -49 million
- Q2 operating income USD -28 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.08 vs. estimate USD -0.05
- Withdraws outlook for 2022
- Saw improvement in sales trends in July and into August
- Says remains cautiously optimistic in light of the consumer environment as it relates to its revenue in the second half of fiscal 2022
0