SAS Posts Q3 Loss of SEK 1.85 Billion After Pilot Strike, but Sees Increasing Demand
(PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 8,580 million.Q3 pretax profit SEK -2,081 millionQ3 EPS SEK -0.25Q3 net income SEK -1,848 millionSAS results were severely affected by a 15-day pilot strike between July 4 and July 19, causing traffic disruption and …
- (PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 8,580 million.
- Q3 pretax profit SEK -2,081 million
- Q3 EPS SEK -0.25
- Q3 net income SEK -1,848 million
- SAS results were severely affected by a 15-day pilot strike between July 4 and July 19, causing traffic disruption and leading to some 4,000 canceled flights affecting more than 380,000 passengers
- Says deal with pilots was important step closer to achieving target of SEK 7.5 billion in annual cost savings
- Says looking ahead to the next summer season we are preparing for substantial recruitments and rehirings that will be initiated in order to meet the expected increased future demand
