(PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 8,580 million.Q3 pretax profit SEK -2,081 millionQ3 EPS SEK -0.25Q3 net income SEK -1,848 millionSAS results were severely affected by a 15-day pilot strike between July 4 and July 19, causing traffic disruption and …

SAS Posts Q3 Loss of SEK 1.85 Billion After Pilot Strike, but Sees Increasing Demand

