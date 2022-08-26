SP Group H1 Revenue, EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – SP Group half year revenue DKK 1,400.5 million vs. estimate DKK 1,442 million.half year EBITDA DKK 249.6 million vs. estimate DKK 256 millionhalf year EBIT DKK 161.8 millionhalf year pretax profit DKK 153.5 million vs. estimate DKK 166 …
- (PLX AI) – SP Group half year revenue DKK 1,400.5 million vs. estimate DKK 1,442 million.
- half year EBITDA DKK 249.6 million vs. estimate DKK 256 million
- half year EBIT DKK 161.8 million
- half year pretax profit DKK 153.5 million vs. estimate DKK 166 million
- half year EPS DKK 9.92
- Outlook FY revenue growth 5-15%
- Outlook FY EBITDA margin 16-18%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0