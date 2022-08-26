Demant Drops 2.5% After Kepler Cuts to Reduce on Headwinds
(PLX AI) – Demant shares fell in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to reduce from hold, slashing their price target 26%.Price target cut to DKK 215 from DKK 290Kepler is questioning Demant's assumptions of a …
- (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to reduce from hold, slashing their price target 26%.
- Price target cut to DKK 215 from DKK 290
- Kepler is questioning Demant's assumptions of a recovery during the second half of the year, especially in the U.S., and the company's forecast of taking market share in the Hearing division
- Demant also faces headwinds in reaching profitability for EPOS, as well as the ongoing OTC category and in the American retail business, Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0