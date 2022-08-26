Hospitainer Coalition of Dutch companies provides mobile hospitals and rebuilds Ukrainian healthcare

Vaassen, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Since the beginning of the war in

Ukraine 6 months ago there have been more than 600 attacks on hospitals and

clinics. 450 hospitals and clinics have been damaged or destroyed[1] and as a

result, access to critical health care for the injured and chronically ill has

been severely hampered. Dutch companies and international organizations

including Hospitainer[2], Philips[3], International Medical Corps (IMC) [4],

AMPC[5], Imres[6], Rebel[7], the Embassy of the Ukraine in the Netherlands[8],

various Ukrainian companies and the Ukraine Ministry of Health[9] are all

working together. With the help of the Dutch government, Task Force Health

Care[10] and NLWorks[11] They have set the goal to restore Ukrainian health care

so that high-quality health care is available to everyone, both now and after

the war.



Hospitainer, together with more than 20 partner companies, has delivered more

than 15 projects in the Ukraine in recent months. These include tent hospitals,

a container hospital, ambulances, a mobile CT scan, X-ray equipment and primary

health care clinics in trucks. These projects are funded by the Dutch

government, the UN and various NGOs. All these projects are prioritized and

implemented in close cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and the

Ukrainian Embassy in the Netherlands.



