Hospitainer Coalition of Dutch companies provides mobile hospitals and rebuilds Ukrainian healthcare

Vaassen, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Since the beginning of the war in
Ukraine 6 months ago there have been more than 600 attacks on hospitals and
clinics. 450 hospitals and clinics have been damaged or destroyed[1] and as a
result, access to critical health care for the injured and chronically ill has
been severely hampered. Dutch companies and international organizations
including Hospitainer[2], Philips[3], International Medical Corps (IMC) [4],
AMPC[5], Imres[6], Rebel[7], the Embassy of the Ukraine in the Netherlands[8],
various Ukrainian companies and the Ukraine Ministry of Health[9] are all
working together. With the help of the Dutch government, Task Force Health
Care[10] and NLWorks[11] They have set the goal to restore Ukrainian health care
so that high-quality health care is available to everyone, both now and after
the war.

Hospitainer, together with more than 20 partner companies, has delivered more
than 15 projects in the Ukraine in recent months. These include tent hospitals,
a container hospital, ambulances, a mobile CT scan, X-ray equipment and primary
health care clinics in trucks. These projects are funded by the Dutch
government, the UN and various NGOs. All these projects are prioritized and
implemented in close cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and the
Ukrainian Embassy in the Netherlands.

Ukrainian Health Minister Victor Liashko has asked the coalition to provide
infrastructure and training to improve emergency medical care in line with WHO
requirements and UN prioritization[12] which requires an initial investment of
10 million euros. This emergency medical capacity is obviously of great
importance in the current situation and will remain relevant after the war, this
is also a sustainable investment in Ukrainian health care and infrastructure.

In addition, the coalition is developing a plan to repair damaged hospitals and
build primary health care clinics based on the plans of the Ministry of Health
and the World bank. The primary focus is not the rebuilding of an existing
health care system, but to make significant improvements in efficiency and
modernisation. The coalition is therefore very pleased with the recent pledge of
65 million euros in extra support for Ukraine by Dutch Minister Schreinemacher
for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation[13] for the repair of
infrastructure such as bridges, dykes and hospitals, and the role in this for
Dutch companies.

The consortium partners have already arranged a third of the budget for the 15
projects previously delivered.

We call on Minister Schreinemacher to make the funds available quickly and
flexibly so that Dutch companies can continue with the reconstruction of
healthcare in Ukraine in the short term.

Good healthcare saves lives every day, especially in war situations.

For more information: mailto:contact@hospitainer.com

Website: http://www.hospitainer.com/

1. https://extranet.who.int/ssa/Index.aspx
2. http://www.hospitainer.com/Ukraine
3. https://www.philips.nl/healthcare
4. https://internationalmedicalcorps.org/
5. https://ampc.nl/
6. https://www.imres.nl/en
7. https://www.rebelgroup.com/nl/
8. https://netherlands.mfa.gov.ua/en
9. https://en.moz.gov.ua/
10. https://www.tfhc.nl/
11. https://nl-works.nl/
12. https://reliefweb.int/report/ukraine/ukraine-flash-appeal-march-december-202
2
13. https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2022/08/22/extra-dutch-support-for-ukr
ainian-war-effort-and-reconstruction

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885553/Hospitainer.jpg

Contact:

Rolof Mulder / +31652012608 / rolof.mulder@hospitainer.com,
Sanne van Heusden / +31652181394 / sanne.van.heusden@hospitainer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164905/5305884
OTS: Hospitainer



