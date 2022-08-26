Buy SalMar as Value Creation from M&A Is Underappreciated, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – SalMar's acquisitions of NRS and NTS are transformational but currently underappreciated by the market, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target of NOK 875 implies 32% upside

Meanwhile, Danske Bank upgraded SalMar to buy from hold today, with price target NOK 739

Perceptions of SalMar will change when it provides synergy guidance after closing the deal, BofA said

SalMar could raise NRS/NTS margins to the same level as itself though operational improvements, with the deal delivering both growth and shareholder value: BofA

SalMar posted record farming EBIT per kg, Danske said, upgrading the stock due to an attractive market valuation



