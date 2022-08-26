checkAd

Buy SalMar as Value Creation from M&A Is Underappreciated, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – SalMar's acquisitions of NRS and NTS are transformational but currently underappreciated by the market, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

  • (PLX AI) – SalMar's acquisitions of NRS and NTS are transformational but currently underappreciated by the market, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target of NOK 875 implies 32% upside
  • Meanwhile, Danske Bank upgraded SalMar to buy from hold today, with price target NOK 739
  • Perceptions of SalMar will change when it provides synergy guidance after closing the deal, BofA said
  • SalMar could raise NRS/NTS margins to the same level as itself though operational improvements, with the deal delivering both growth and shareholder value: BofA
  • SalMar posted record farming EBIT per kg, Danske said, upgrading the stock due to an attractive market valuation


