checkAd

Elektros Announces Initial Delivery of Tesla Vehicles for its Electric Rental Car Operations

 

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announces delivery of initial vehicles for its all-electric rental car fleet.

 

The company is pleased to announce receipt of its initial Tesla Model 3 vehicles, with additional deliveries expected in the coming days and weeks.

 

Based on quicker than expected delivery timeline, the Company now anticipates operations could potentially be ready for consumers before the end of the third quarter 2022.

 

The renowned Tesla Model 3 has an estimated 358-mile range on a single charge and accelerates from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds. The Company foresees high demand from consumers who want to experience Tesla vehicles for the first time without having to purchase the vehicle.

 

The initial vehicles will first become available through Turo, a carsharing app, and will be delivered in South Florida before expanding across the nation. The company will also look to leverage its contacts in the real estate market for potential collaborations and partnerships with hotel and retail travel locations.

 

With sustainability always in mind, Elektros continues to pioneer solutions for accessible and affordable car rental alternatives that also aid in reducing the carbon footprint for the future.

 

About Elektros, Inc.

 

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elektros-inc/

 

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

 

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Elektros Announces Initial Delivery of Tesla Vehicles for its Electric Rental Car Operations  SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announces delivery of initial vehicles for its all-electric rental car fleet. The company is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
297 Leser
Canada Silver Cobalt schließt Erwerb eines Industriegrundstücks mit Zugang zum Highway für eine ...
121 Leser
ION Energy validiert geophysikalische Daten und berechnet das Volumen für das Lithiumsoleprojekt ...
109 Leser
Save Foods gibt bekannt, dass ein Patent in den USA für seine patentrechtlich geschützte, auf ...
106 Leser
Gold Royalty erklärt Bardividende für das dritte Quartal
100 Leser
Tennant ermittelt herausragende geophysikalische Ziele, um den Erfolg der hochgradigen ...
73 Leser
Jackpot Digital verzeichnet bessere Ergebnisse
61 Leser
Gold Terra bestätigt hochgradigen Abschnitt mit 9,36 g/t Au auf 3 Metern im Winterprogramm im ...
59 Leser
Discovery berichtet Q2 2022 Finanzergebnisse und gibt Update
58 Leser
Iperionx produziert Titanmetall aus Rohstoffen aus Tennessee
51 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2017 Leser
Strategische Partnerschaft: Mercedes-Benz will Batterierohstoff Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen
970 Leser
dynaCERT stattet die Stadt Timmins mit Technologie zur Reduzierung winterlicher CO2-Emissionen aus
827 Leser
Erfolgreiche Probebetrieb mit Fahrzeugen von First Hydrogen steigern das Interesse von ...
735 Leser
Akome, Tochter von Core One Labs, erreicht einen weiteren Meilenstein bei der Entwicklung seiner ...
654 Leser
dynaCERT erweitert seinen Verified Carbon Standard-Antrag mit Verra
494 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Wie Cannabinoide (CBD) Epilepsie und Schmerzen bei Hunden lindern können
476 Leser
Trillion Energy International gibt Datum für Bohrbeginn bekannt
436 Leser
Uranium Energy Corporation schließt die Übernahme der UEX Corporation ab und schafft damit das ...
348 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
297 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2017 Leser
TECO 2030: Der Markt für das HyTruck-Konzept
1069 Leser
Strategische Partnerschaft: Mercedes-Benz will Batterierohstoff Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen
970 Leser
Benchmark grenzt mehrere neue Bohrziele neben der Gold-Silber-Lagerstätte AGB ab
933 Leser
Benchmark gibt positive vorläufige wirtschaftliche Bewertung für Gold-Silber-Projekt Lawyers mit ...
874 Leser
Die Tochtergesellschaften von Core One Labs produzieren erfolgreich Psilocin-Vorläufer für die ...
851 Leser
dynaCERT stattet die Stadt Timmins mit Technologie zur Reduzierung winterlicher CO2-Emissionen aus
827 Leser
Halo Collective erhält alle behördlichen Genehmigungen für seine dritte Budega-Abgabestelle in ...
806 Leser
Alpha Lithium meldet erste Betriebsergebnisse aus dem Salar Hombre Muerto in Argentinien
760 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp gibt den Erhalt eines neuen Angebots von Denison zur Übernahme der UEX ...
752 Leser
Ayurcann geht neue Partnerschaft mit Innocan Pharma ein
12721 Leser
Marc Geen, Gründer von Speakeasy, informiert über Aktuelles aus dem Unternehmen
4816 Leser
Halo Collective bereitet Akanda mit dem Abschluss einer Aktienkaufvereinbarung auf eine wichtige ...
4566 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4131 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4033 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu CoinAnalyst: Kanadische Unternehmen an den deutschen Börsen
3909 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3259 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
3130 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
3044 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
2851 Leser