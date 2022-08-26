checkAd

Elrond EGLD to become available to 20M+ users in 30+ countries via Revolut - a digital banking super app valued at $33B

Sibiu, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Elrond (https://elrond.com/) 's EGLD token
powering the internet-scale blockchain network which serves as an infrastructure
for Web3 payments, DeFi and the new Metaverse economy, has been added to the
list of cryptocurrencies available on Revolut, making it accessible for trading
on the popular fintech app.

Having its main launch in July 2020, Elrond has since become the second-largest
PoS blockchain in the world, after Ethereum 2.0, with 3200 validators spread
across different geographies. It's also the first carbon-negative European
blockchain as it offsets more CO2 than is required by its advanced PoS network.

Revolut's listing of EGLD will introduce a wider audience to the frictionless
payments at the core of Elrond's vision, giving a new generation of digital
natives a token that is used to fuel the seamless transfer of any type of value
globally.

The mobile banking company valued at $33 billion with a +20M worldwide customer
base aims to increase financial inclusion by allowing its users throughout the
EU and UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies with the same ease as any other
digital asset, and now for EGLD as well.

With its EU banking license and the recently granted CASP license for
crypto-related services, Revolut is operating in 30+ countries (European
Economic Area, USA, UK, Switzerland, etc) and has plans to expand into new
markets thanks to their constant regulation and compliance efforts.

"The most innovative and disruptive startups in the fintech field gravitate
towards crypto, bringing along unique talent pools and fully engaged
communities. When you add to this a vision that transcends its own product and
industry, you get a game changer. Elrond is such a project. That's why we are
excited to be able to offer EGLD to Revolut's customers and help them realize
their vision of an inclusive global financial system," said Beniamin Mincu,
Elrond Network CEO .

Elrond has been designed from the ground up to solve the performance limitations
of the current blockchain iterations (i.e. Bitcoin, Ethereum) and in its current
network configuration can process 15,000 transactions per second, but can scale
beyond 100,000 TPS by leveraging sharding to parallelize transaction processing,
thereby being able to accommodate growing demand by adding more shards to the
network.

About Elrond

Elrond is a new blockchain architecture, designed from scratch to bring a
1,000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve
this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding
mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear
scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond
can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second
latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a
permissionless, globally accessible internet economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885914/Elrond_EGLD_Revolut.jpg

mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com

Distributed by STORM Partners (https://storm.partners/) . Contact Adrian Bono
for interviews and quotes: mailto:adrian.bono@storm.partners , +34 608 861 127,
or telegram @STORMPartners.

Media Contact:

Dan Voicu
Head of Communications
mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164912/5306460
OTS: Elrond



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  15   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Elrond EGLD to become available to 20M+ users in 30+ countries via Revolut - a digital banking super app valued at $33B Elrond (https://elrond.com/) 's EGLD token powering the internet-scale blockchain network which serves as an infrastructure for Web3 payments, DeFi and the new Metaverse economy, has been added to the list of cryptocurrencies available on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Kia EV9* absolviert letzte Tests vor der Weltpremiere 2023 (FOTO)
285 Leser
Konzernbericht: Semper idem Underberg AG mit starkem Abschluss 2021/22 / Umfassende Refinanzierung für ...
191 Leser
Hochlauf der Wasserstoff-Wirtschaft: dena legt Vorschlag zum beschleunigten Aufbau des Wasserstoff-Startnetzes vor
189 Leser
Bestival - Berlin eröffnet heute internationalen Branchentreff mit 800 Gästen aus der ...
166 Leser
MOONROC Retail Banking Kompass 2022: Deutschlands größte Bankenstudie (FOTO)
150 Leser
Casio bringt EDIFICE mit der gleichen authentischen Farbe heraus, die auch für das rote ...
136 Leser
nShift Reports: Black Friday generates twice the business of a typical Friday
123 Leser
iGaming.com Group GmbH kooperiert im Sportwettenbereich mit dem deutschen Sportmedium ISPO
115 Leser
Richtig vorsorgen - diese 3 Fehler sollten bei der Geldanlage für den Ruhestand vermieden ...
108 Leser
Domino's Pizza Enterprises gibt im Rahmen seines Jahresberichts Jul21 bis Jun22 neue Akquisitionen bekannt / Langfristige Strategie: Das effizienteste und nachhaltigste QSR im Liefermarkt zu werden
100 Leser
Saisonal, regional und bio: Verband Ökokiste startet Aktion für regionalen Bio-Einkauf / Mit bundesweiter Aktion ...
373 Leser
Zeit für modernes Recruiting im Bau: Warum man gute Bauleiter und Fachkräfte in Zukunft nicht mehr über Zeitungsanzeigen ...
328 Leser
LSLiDARs 1550 nm LiDAR "LS Serie" ist jetzt für Automobil-OEM erhältlich und ...
323 Leser
Zusätzlicher Veröffentlichungstermin des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS) am ...
317 Leser
SSF.Pools by KLAFS gewinnt die Goldmedaille beim bsw Award 2021 (FOTO)
317 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
301 Leser
Kia EV9* absolviert letzte Tests vor der Weltpremiere 2023 (FOTO)
285 Leser
Atruvia und Swiss Re gewinnen den "Integrated Communication Award 2022"
277 Leser
Ware zweiter Wahl so gewinnbringend wie nie - warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, in den ...
272 Leser
Angst vor der Preiswende: Berliner Immobilienmakler verrät, ob jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, seine Immobilie zu ...
265 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
795 Leser
Das E-Geld-Institut PayCenter sucht neue Partner mit dem gewissen Etwas
781 Leser
MSP Medien Systempartner erweitertet Geschäftsführung: Heike Friedrichs zur Geschäftsführerin bestellt
775 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
689 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
576 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
561 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
553 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
512 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
459 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2900 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1685 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1533 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1397 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1221 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1121 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
909 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
898 Leser