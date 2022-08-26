Elrond EGLD to become available to 20M+ users in 30+ countries via Revolut - a digital banking super app valued at $33B
Sibiu, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Elrond (https://elrond.com/) 's EGLD token
powering the internet-scale blockchain network which serves as an infrastructure
for Web3 payments, DeFi and the new Metaverse economy, has been added to the
list of cryptocurrencies available on Revolut, making it accessible for trading
on the popular fintech app.
Having its main launch in July 2020, Elrond has since become the second-largest
PoS blockchain in the world, after Ethereum 2.0, with 3200 validators spread
across different geographies. It's also the first carbon-negative European
blockchain as it offsets more CO2 than is required by its advanced PoS network.
powering the internet-scale blockchain network which serves as an infrastructure
for Web3 payments, DeFi and the new Metaverse economy, has been added to the
list of cryptocurrencies available on Revolut, making it accessible for trading
on the popular fintech app.
Having its main launch in July 2020, Elrond has since become the second-largest
PoS blockchain in the world, after Ethereum 2.0, with 3200 validators spread
across different geographies. It's also the first carbon-negative European
blockchain as it offsets more CO2 than is required by its advanced PoS network.
Revolut's listing of EGLD will introduce a wider audience to the frictionless
payments at the core of Elrond's vision, giving a new generation of digital
natives a token that is used to fuel the seamless transfer of any type of value
globally.
The mobile banking company valued at $33 billion with a +20M worldwide customer
base aims to increase financial inclusion by allowing its users throughout the
EU and UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies with the same ease as any other
digital asset, and now for EGLD as well.
With its EU banking license and the recently granted CASP license for
crypto-related services, Revolut is operating in 30+ countries (European
Economic Area, USA, UK, Switzerland, etc) and has plans to expand into new
markets thanks to their constant regulation and compliance efforts.
"The most innovative and disruptive startups in the fintech field gravitate
towards crypto, bringing along unique talent pools and fully engaged
communities. When you add to this a vision that transcends its own product and
industry, you get a game changer. Elrond is such a project. That's why we are
excited to be able to offer EGLD to Revolut's customers and help them realize
their vision of an inclusive global financial system," said Beniamin Mincu,
Elrond Network CEO .
Elrond has been designed from the ground up to solve the performance limitations
of the current blockchain iterations (i.e. Bitcoin, Ethereum) and in its current
network configuration can process 15,000 transactions per second, but can scale
beyond 100,000 TPS by leveraging sharding to parallelize transaction processing,
thereby being able to accommodate growing demand by adding more shards to the
network.
About Elrond
Elrond is a new blockchain architecture, designed from scratch to bring a
1,000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve
this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding
mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear
scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond
can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second
latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a
permissionless, globally accessible internet economy.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885914/Elrond_EGLD_Revolut.jpg
mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com
Distributed by STORM Partners (https://storm.partners/) . Contact Adrian Bono
for interviews and quotes: mailto:adrian.bono@storm.partners , +34 608 861 127,
or telegram @STORMPartners.
Media Contact:
Dan Voicu
Head of Communications
mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164912/5306460
OTS: Elrond
payments at the core of Elrond's vision, giving a new generation of digital
natives a token that is used to fuel the seamless transfer of any type of value
globally.
The mobile banking company valued at $33 billion with a +20M worldwide customer
base aims to increase financial inclusion by allowing its users throughout the
EU and UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies with the same ease as any other
digital asset, and now for EGLD as well.
With its EU banking license and the recently granted CASP license for
crypto-related services, Revolut is operating in 30+ countries (European
Economic Area, USA, UK, Switzerland, etc) and has plans to expand into new
markets thanks to their constant regulation and compliance efforts.
"The most innovative and disruptive startups in the fintech field gravitate
towards crypto, bringing along unique talent pools and fully engaged
communities. When you add to this a vision that transcends its own product and
industry, you get a game changer. Elrond is such a project. That's why we are
excited to be able to offer EGLD to Revolut's customers and help them realize
their vision of an inclusive global financial system," said Beniamin Mincu,
Elrond Network CEO .
Elrond has been designed from the ground up to solve the performance limitations
of the current blockchain iterations (i.e. Bitcoin, Ethereum) and in its current
network configuration can process 15,000 transactions per second, but can scale
beyond 100,000 TPS by leveraging sharding to parallelize transaction processing,
thereby being able to accommodate growing demand by adding more shards to the
network.
About Elrond
Elrond is a new blockchain architecture, designed from scratch to bring a
1,000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve
this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding
mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear
scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond
can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second
latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a
permissionless, globally accessible internet economy.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885914/Elrond_EGLD_Revolut.jpg
mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com
Distributed by STORM Partners (https://storm.partners/) . Contact Adrian Bono
for interviews and quotes: mailto:adrian.bono@storm.partners , +34 608 861 127,
or telegram @STORMPartners.
Media Contact:
Dan Voicu
Head of Communications
mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164912/5306460
OTS: Elrond
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 15 | 0 |