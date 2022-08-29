Opap EBITDA Rises 64% on Better Revenue, Improved Margins
(PLX AI) – OPAP half year gross gaming revenues EUR 899.3 million.half year net income EUR 167.3 millionhalf year EBITDA EUR 335.7 millionSays EBITDA increase reflecting increased revenue generation and improved margins due to opex cost containment
- (PLX AI) – OPAP half year gross gaming revenues EUR 899.3 million.
- half year net income EUR 167.3 million
- half year EBITDA EUR 335.7 million
- Says EBITDA increase reflecting increased revenue generation and improved margins due to opex cost containment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0