Original-Research: Landi Renzo S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Landi Renzo S.p.A.
ISIN: IT0004210289

Anlass der Studie: Research study (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 0.98 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

The specialist for alternative fuels and hydrogen/biogas infrastructures; Leading market positioning in alternative fuel systems and gas and hydrogen infrastructures; Strong market trend towards biomethane and hydrogen ensures high growth potential in gas/hydrogen mobility and infrastructure business of the technology group; Promising growth strategy should enable dynamic growth in revenue and earnings; Target price: 0.98 EUR; Rating: Buy
Revenue and earnings development 2021

The Landi Renzo Group's past financial year was characterised by significant growth, the first-time consolidation of the SAFE & CEC joint venture and the Metatron acquisition, as well as the ongoing corona pandemic.

In the past financial year, the Landi Renzo Group was able to continue on its growth path with a dynamic increase in Group revenue of 69.9% to EUR 241.99 million (PY: EUR 142.46 million). In particular, the first-time consolidation of the SAFE & CEC Group (infrastructure business; with revenue contribution through consolidation of EUR 69.08 million), after Landi Renzo had previously gained control over the joint venture (51.0% stake), led to this leap in growth. Adjusted for the consolidation effects of SAFE & CEC and the Metatron acquisition (revenue contribution through consolidation: EUR 6.10 million), there was a significant increase in revenue for the core business (Green Transportation), also on a comparable basis to the previous year, increasing by 17.1% to EUR 166.82 million. In terms of the regional distribution of revenues, the Landi Renzo Group generated 55.5% of its consolidated revenues of EUR 241.99 million in Europe in the past financial year. The remaining revenues were generated in North and South America (15.9%) and Asia and the rest of the world (28.6%).
Through the acquisition of Metatron in the summer of 2021, Landi Renzo has significantly strengthened its Green Transportation segment in the area of gas and hydrogen technologies for the propulsion of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (Mid & Heavy Duty) and at the same time significantly expanded its geographical presence and customer base in this business segment.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC
