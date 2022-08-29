Lightweight product specialist Mubea and exoskeleton developer German Bionic set to cooperate

Augsburg/Attendorn (ots) - Top German automotive parts supplier to produce smart

power suits from technology leader German Bionic for the global market in the

future



German Bionic, the global technology leader in the development of smart power

suits, and the top German automotive supplier Mubea have entered into a

far-reaching cooperation agreement. Mubea, an owner-managed family business

headquartered in Attendorn, Germany, with 44 additional locations in 20

countries, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative

lightweight products and manufacturing technologies. By commencing production

for the world's leading developer of robotic exoskeletons, Mubea is tapping into

a new and extremely promising future sector with a projected market volume of

$12.5 billion by 2030.





"Mubea is a specialist in high-quality lightweight components and is a 'hiddenchampion' world market leader with many of its products," says Dr. Thomas Muhr,Managing Partner of Mubea, who leads the family-owned company in its fourthgeneration. "Over the past decades, we have developed into a leading supplierfor the automotive industry with our products for body, chassis and powertrain.Together with German Bionic, we are now expanding our new micromobility businessarea to include the future field of robotic exoskeletons.""German Bionic, much like Mubea, is a successful German company with high-techproducts that are in high demand worldwide, albeit at an earlier stage.Nonetheless, our smart Cray X power suit is already the most advanced roboticexoskeleton on the market," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of GermanBionic. "In line with the increased global demand for our cutting-edge 'Made inGermany' technology, we are now scaling production for the growth markets of theU.S., Europe, and Japan together with our partners at Mubea."Rising global demand for exoskeletons in system-critical infrastructure settingsGerman Bionic unveiled the fifth generation of its successful Cray X roboticexoskeleton at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year, which also markedits entry into the U.S. market. Since then, the German high-tech company hasenjoyed steady growth in North America. With additional locations in Japan and,more recently, the UK, the robotics company is focusing on Westernindustrialized countries that are suffering from a structural shortage ofskilled workers for demographic reasons, particularly in the area of manuallabor. It is here that the smart power suits are designed to improve workingconditions and prevent the occurrence of excessive strain along with associatedsubsequent injury and illness. Particularly high demand for German Bionic's