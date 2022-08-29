Lightweight product specialist Mubea and exoskeleton developer German Bionic set to cooperate
Augsburg/Attendorn (ots) - Top German automotive parts supplier to produce smart
power suits from technology leader German Bionic for the global market in the
future
German Bionic, the global technology leader in the development of smart power
suits, and the top German automotive supplier Mubea have entered into a
far-reaching cooperation agreement. Mubea, an owner-managed family business
headquartered in Attendorn, Germany, with 44 additional locations in 20
countries, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative
lightweight products and manufacturing technologies. By commencing production
for the world's leading developer of robotic exoskeletons, Mubea is tapping into
a new and extremely promising future sector with a projected market volume of
$12.5 billion by 2030.
"Mubea is a specialist in high-quality lightweight components and is a 'hidden
champion' world market leader with many of its products," says Dr. Thomas Muhr,
Managing Partner of Mubea, who leads the family-owned company in its fourth
generation. "Over the past decades, we have developed into a leading supplier
for the automotive industry with our products for body, chassis and powertrain.
Together with German Bionic, we are now expanding our new micromobility business
area to include the future field of robotic exoskeletons."
"German Bionic, much like Mubea, is a successful German company with high-tech
products that are in high demand worldwide, albeit at an earlier stage.
Nonetheless, our smart Cray X power suit is already the most advanced robotic
exoskeleton on the market," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German
Bionic. "In line with the increased global demand for our cutting-edge 'Made in
Germany' technology, we are now scaling production for the growth markets of the
U.S., Europe, and Japan together with our partners at Mubea."
Rising global demand for exoskeletons in system-critical infrastructure settings
German Bionic unveiled the fifth generation of its successful Cray X robotic
exoskeleton at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year, which also marked
its entry into the U.S. market. Since then, the German high-tech company has
enjoyed steady growth in North America. With additional locations in Japan and,
more recently, the UK, the robotics company is focusing on Western
industrialized countries that are suffering from a structural shortage of
skilled workers for demographic reasons, particularly in the area of manual
labor. It is here that the smart power suits are designed to improve working
conditions and prevent the occurrence of excessive strain along with associated
subsequent injury and illness. Particularly high demand for German Bionic's
