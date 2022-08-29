checkAd

Firmenich Wins Prestigious Diversity & Inclusion Award

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized as D&I leader by the Cercle Suisse des
Administratrices

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has
announced it has been recognized for its exemplary leadership in Diversity &
Inclusion, winning the Cercle Suisse des Administratrices Grandes Entreprises
Award 2022.

The Cercle Suisse des Administratrices is an association that promotes diversity
and competencies within governance bodies - Board of Directors and management in
Switzerland. It was created to give more visibility to the many women playing a
senior role on management teams and boards of directors and its awards are
widely considered the most prestigious in the diversity arena in Switzerland.

The judges applauded Firmenich's inclusive culture, the strong representation of
women across senior leadership roles, the absence of gender pay gaps, and its
equitable recruitment, training and mentoring programs. Firmenich was selected
as a finalist out of 36 companies and received the award during a ceremony held
at the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne.

"I am very proud that Firmenich received the 2022 Grandes Entreprises Award from
Cercle Suisse des Administratrices," said Mieke Van de Capelle, Chief Human
Resources Officer, Firmenich . "This award recognizes our ongoing efforts in
embedding equality across our leadership and senior roles worldwide, as well as
across the wider organization. We continue to set the standard for excellence as
the best place to work in our industry. While I am very proud of this
achievement, we recognize this is a journey. Therefore, we are constantly
focusing on new frontiers with targeted actions that go beyond gender. By
embracing the power of inclusion, we continue to be a leading creative
powerhouse."

"Firmenich was selected out of 36 companies and the Jury was particularly
appreciative of the voluntary and long-standing commitments of this family-owned
global company. The progress and results of its diversity and inclusion programs
and the policies across all levels of its organization and its Board of
Directors, are among the defining elements that were taken into consideration by
the Jury," said Dominique Faesch, Présidente du Prix 2022, Cercle Suisse des
Administratrices .

Since 2018, Firmenich has raised women's representation in leadership roles to
46%, and eliminated gender pay gaps. According to the UN, women earn 77 cents
for every dollar men earn for work of equal value. Firmenich has also expanded
