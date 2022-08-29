Firmenich Wins Prestigious Diversity & Inclusion Award

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized as D&I leader by the Cercle Suisse des

Administratrices



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has

announced it has been recognized for its exemplary leadership in Diversity &

Inclusion, winning the Cercle Suisse des Administratrices Grandes Entreprises

Award 2022.



The Cercle Suisse des Administratrices is an association that promotes diversity

and competencies within governance bodies - Board of Directors and management in

Switzerland. It was created to give more visibility to the many women playing a

senior role on management teams and boards of directors and its awards are

widely considered the most prestigious in the diversity arena in Switzerland.





The judges applauded Firmenich's inclusive culture, the strong representation ofwomen across senior leadership roles, the absence of gender pay gaps, and itsequitable recruitment, training and mentoring programs. Firmenich was selectedas a finalist out of 36 companies and received the award during a ceremony heldat the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne."I am very proud that Firmenich received the 2022 Grandes Entreprises Award fromCercle Suisse des Administratrices," said Mieke Van de Capelle, Chief HumanResources Officer, Firmenich . "This award recognizes our ongoing efforts inembedding equality across our leadership and senior roles worldwide, as well asacross the wider organization. We continue to set the standard for excellence asthe best place to work in our industry. While I am very proud of thisachievement, we recognize this is a journey. Therefore, we are constantlyfocusing on new frontiers with targeted actions that go beyond gender. Byembracing the power of inclusion, we continue to be a leading creativepowerhouse.""Firmenich was selected out of 36 companies and the Jury was particularlyappreciative of the voluntary and long-standing commitments of this family-ownedglobal company. The progress and results of its diversity and inclusion programsand the policies across all levels of its organization and its Board ofDirectors, are among the defining elements that were taken into consideration bythe Jury," said Dominique Faesch, Présidente du Prix 2022, Cercle Suisse desAdministratrices .Since 2018, Firmenich has raised women's representation in leadership roles to46%, and eliminated gender pay gaps. According to the UN, women earn 77 centsfor every dollar men earn for work of equal value. Firmenich has also expanded