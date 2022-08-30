Schlumberger, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 Create Joint Venture
(PLX AI) – Schlumberger, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 create Joint Venture.Technologies will include subsea gas compression, all-electric subsea production systems and other electrification capabilities that help customers meet their decarbonization …
- Technologies will include subsea gas compression, all-electric subsea production systems and other electrification capabilities that help customers meet their decarbonization goals
- Schlumberger will own 70%, with Aker Solutions owning 20% and Subsea 7 owning 10%
- Schlumberger will issue to Aker Solutions shares of Schlumberger common stock valued at USD 306.5 million in a private placement
- Subsea 7 will purchase its 10% interest in exchange for USD 306.5 million in cash to Aker Solutions
- The joint venture also will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for USD 87.5 million
