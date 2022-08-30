checkAd

Schlumberger, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 Create Joint Venture

  • Technologies will include subsea gas compression, all-electric subsea production systems and other electrification capabilities that help customers meet their decarbonization goals
  • Schlumberger will own 70%, with Aker Solutions owning 20% and Subsea 7 owning 10%
  • Schlumberger will issue to Aker Solutions shares of Schlumberger common stock valued at USD 306.5 million in a private placement
  • Subsea 7 will purchase its 10% interest in exchange for USD 306.5 million in cash to Aker Solutions
  • The joint venture also will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for USD 87.5 million


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
