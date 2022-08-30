Eiffage Consortium Gets Benin Contract Worth Over EUR 160 Million
(PLX AI) – Eiffage consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the docks at the port of Cotonou in Benin, in a deal worth over EUR 160 million.Eiffage’s share amounting to EUR 119 millionThe contract’s total 48-month …
- (PLX AI) – Eiffage consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the docks at the port of Cotonou in Benin, in a deal worth over EUR 160 million.
- Eiffage’s share amounting to EUR 119 million
- The contract’s total 48-month duration includes five months of design and method studies, with construction due to begin in the first quarter of 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0