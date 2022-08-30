Aker Solutions Soars 10% after JV with Schlumberger
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions shares rose 10% after announcing it would merge its subsea unit with Schlumberger’s One Subsea business in a new joint venture in which Subsea 7 will also take a 10% stake.Schlumberger will own 70%, with Aker Solutions …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions shares rose 10% after announcing it would merge its subsea unit with Schlumberger’s One Subsea business in a new joint venture in which Subsea 7 will also take a 10% stake.
- Schlumberger will own 70%, with Aker Solutions owning 20%
- Aker Solutions estimates USD 100 million in annual synergies over the medium term
- This is big news. This deal has been talked about for many years, analysts at Carnegie said
- We see significant synergies, consolidation of footprint, broader product portfolio and less competition: Carnegie
- Subsea 7 shares were down 2.7%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0