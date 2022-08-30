checkAd
Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
ISIN: LI1147158318

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 20.00 CHF
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Numerous cooperations should offer further growth opportunities. Continued high growth momentum expected.

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG was able to establish numerous cooperations and partnerships and we expect significant operational improvements for the following years. In the past fiscal year 2021, the company, similar to the entire fitness market, was affected by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as supply bottlenecks from Asia. According to management, external sales across all companies amounted to approximately EUR 4.7 million.

The company has not yet published consolidated financial statements. Consolidated financial statements are planned for the first time for the fiscal year 2023. As there are internal settlements between the companies EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH and EMS GmbH, the sales and results cannot be totaled. At EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, net sales fell by 38.8% to CHF 2.52 million (previous year: CHF 4.11 million), although a large proportion of this is attributable to non-EMS business units in the previous year. In contrast, the sales of EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH increased by 9.3% to EUR 4.37 million (previous year: EUR 4 million). At EUR1.76 million (previous year: EUR1.79 million), sales at EMS GmbH remained at the previous year's level.

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG's EBITDA decreased to CHF -0.35 million (PY: CHF 2.25 million) due to significantly lower sales. Because of their conversion of shareholder loans, a net result of CHF 4.28 million had been achieved in the previous year; in the past financial year 2021, the net result amounted to CHF -0.4 million. At EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH, EBITDA fell to EUR -0.35 million (previous year: EUR 0.05 million) and the net result to EUR -0.53 million (previous year: EUR 0.04 million). At EMS GmbH, EBITDA increased by 112% to EUR 0.44 million (previous year: EUR 0.21 million), despite sales remaining at the previous year's level. A net result of EUR 0.19 million (previous year: EUR -0.10 million) was achieved through interest discounts.
We expect significant sales increases in the coming years. We expect sales to increase to EUR 10.1 million (2022), EUR 24.7 million (2023) and EUR 32 million (2024). Important growth impulses are expected to come from the new managing director of EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH (Michael Spitznagel). In addition, a cooperation agreement could be concluded with an internationally active automobile manufacturer to test research and installation in cars. Further use of the suits in ESA space missions could also be used, which should further strengthen the brand. In addition, ACISO plans to open numerous 'YOUR HEALTH CLUBs' in Europe; here, a supply and marketing cooperation was concluded with EasyMotionSkin. Furthermore, cooperations have been concluded in the beauty and medical sectors. Thus, numerous growth fields have been opened, which should pay off over the next few years.

On the earnings side, we expect EBITDA of CHF 0.25 million for the current fiscal year 2022, followed by CHF 4.49 million for 2023 and CHF 6.02 million for 2024. Due to scaling effects, there should be successive margin improvements. In total, we expect a net result of CHF -0.46 million for the current fiscal year, followed by CHF 2.66 million in 2023 and CHF 3.74 million in 2024.

Due to the slightly reduced forecasts and the increased risk-free interest rate, we have adjusted our price target to CHF 20.00 / EUR 20.32 (previously: CHF 21.00 / EUR 19.28) and confirm our Buy rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25221.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the study: 30.08.2022 (12:30 a.m.) German version: 22.08.2022 (09:00 a.m.) Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 30.08.2022 (10:25 a.m.) German version:22.08.2022 (12:00)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG ISIN: LI1147158318 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 20.00 CHF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Krise im Irak eskaliert gewaltsam - Gefechte in Grüner Zone
631 Leser
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
586 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste nach Kursrutsch am Freitag
462 Leser
Bulgarien verhandelt mit Gazprom über Wiederbelebung von Gasvertrag
449 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax prescht zurück über 13 000 Punkte
444 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Zinssorgen setzen US-Börsen weiter unter Druck
399 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Zinsangst drückt weiter auf den Dax
328 Leser
Scholz: Kommen besser durch Winter, als mancher vorhergesagt hat
322 Leser
Aktien New York: Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch - Ölwerte legen zu
294 Leser
ROUNDUP: Habeck rechnet mit sinkenden Gaspreisen - Umlage kommt trotzdem
274 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Heftige Verluste - Powell facht Zinsangst an (2) 
2890 Leser
Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste nach Ankündigung weiterer US-Zinserhöhungen
2083 Leser
Aktien New York: Indizes reagieren nur kurz negativ auf Powell-Aussagen (1) 
1810 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Zinssorgen drücken Dax unter 13 000 Punkte
1136 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger stoßen Energiewerte ab - Gegenwind von vielen Seiten
1116 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Angekündigte weitere US-Zinserhöhungen belasten
985 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung vor Jackson Hole nimmt Fahrt auf
852 Leser
INDEX-FLASH: Dax und EuroStoxx auf Talfahrt - Sorgen um großen EZB-Zinsschritt
773 Leser
Preis für europäisches Erdgas gibt spürbar nach
705 Leser
ROUNDUP: Bayer entwickelt Hoffnungsträger Asundexian weiter - Phase-III-Studien
702 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Heftige Verluste - Powell facht Zinsangst an (2) 
2890 Leser
Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste nach Ankündigung weiterer US-Zinserhöhungen
2083 Leser
Schröder macht Siemens Energy verantwortlich für fehlende Gas-Turbine
1884 Leser
Aktien New York: Indizes reagieren nur kurz negativ auf Powell-Aussagen (1) 
1810 Leser
Gazprom beklagt Probleme mit Gasturbine für Nord Stream 1 (5) 
1759 Leser
Aktien New York: Dow verringert Minus nach Fed-Protokoll
1541 Leser
Früherer Deutsche-Bank-Chef Anshu Jain ist tot
1423 Leser
Biontech präsentiert aktuelle Geschäftszahlen
1413 Leser
Von der Leyen warnt vor Energieknappheit: Aufs Schlimmste vorbereiten (4) 
1225 Leser
Rosneft warnt vor steigenden Treibstoffpreisen in Deutschland
1188 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30235 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19252 Leser
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
11685 Leser
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
5077 Leser
ANALYSE: Metzler stellt deutsche Aktienfavoriten neu auf - Sechs Werte getauscht
4306 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Index droht Rutsch unter 13 000 Punkte - Ölpreis-Anstieg belastet
4148 Leser
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
4124 Leser
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter
3725 Leser
Zinserhöhung kommt: EZB erhöht Leitzinsen im Euroraum deutlicher als erwartet (1) 
3563 Leser
London: Fortschritte Russlands in Ukraine behindert
3516 Leser