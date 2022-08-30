Roper Buys Frontline Education in $3.725 Billion Transaction
(PLX AI) – Roper Technologies to acquire Frontline Education in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.725 billion. Including a tax benefit resulting from the transaction, the net purchase price is approximately $3.375 billion, representing …
- (PLX AI) – Roper Technologies to acquire Frontline Education in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.725 billion.
- Including a tax benefit resulting from the transaction, the net purchase price is approximately $3.375 billion, representing approximately 19 times Frontline’s estimated 2023 EBITDA
- Roper anticipates funding the transaction using its cash on hand and revolving credit facility
- Frontline is expected to contribute approximately $370 million of revenue and $175 million of EBITDA in 2023
