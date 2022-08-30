Best Buy Q2 Adj. EPS Better Than Expected, but Says Q3 Sales Will Decline More Than Q2

(PLX AI) – Best Buy Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.54 vs. estimate USD 1.27Q2 EPS USD 1.35Best Buy says Q3 comparable sales will decline slightly more than the 12.1% decline reported for Q2Current FY23 planning assumptions for a comparable sales decline in a …

