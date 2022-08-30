BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders,

Financial Results Highlights





Third Quarter 2022 Compared with Third Quarter 2021:- Net income of $1,365 million, compared with $2,275 million; adjusted netincome1,3 of $2,132 million, compared with $2,292 million- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $1.95, compared with $3.41; adjustedEPS1,2,3 of $3.09, compared with $3.44- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $136 million, compared with a recovery ofthe provision for credit losses of $70 million- Return on equity (ROE) of 8.8%, compared with 17.5%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 13.8%,compared with 17.6%- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 15.8%, compared with 13.4%Year-to-Date 2022 Compared with Year-to-Date 2021:- Net income of $9,054 million, compared with $5,595 million; adjusted netincome1,3 of $6,903 million, compared with $6,425 million- Reported EPS2 of $13.45, compared with $8.35; adjusted EPS1,2,3 of $10.20,compared with $9.63- Provision for credit losses of $87 million, compared with a provision of $146million- ROE of 21.1%, compared with 14.5%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 16.0%, compared with16.7%For the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,365 million or $1.95 per share on areported basis, and net income of $2,132 million or $3.09 per share on anadjusted basis."Our performance this quarter continued to demonstrate the strength and qualityof our diversified business mix, credit excellence and the resilience of ourearnings power. We delivered robust loan growth and margin expansion that droverecord revenue in our North American personal and commercial businesses,buffering the impact of challenging market conditions on our capital marketsbusinesses," said Darryl White, CEO BMO Financial Group."Our relentless focus on employee engagement and customer satisfaction continuesto gain momentum, which we believe will be a sustained differentiator over time.We are committed to providing customers with exceptional experiences andpersonalized advice in every interaction, and helping them make real financialprogress - highlighted by our achievement of highest customer satisfaction forretail banking advice in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking AdviceSatisfaction Study, reclaiming the top ranking amongst Canada's largest banks,as well as our recognition by World Finance magazine as the best Commercial,Private and Retail Bank in Canada."BMO's proven track record of superior risk management, strong capital andliquidity, and dynamic financial management positions us for success in anyeconomic environment. We continue to execute our disciplined growth strategy,investing in our talent and technology, including the integration of Bank of theWest, to deliver long-term returns for our shareholders and progress for athriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society," concluded Mr.White.Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a fourth quarter 2022dividend of $1.39 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter, and anincrease of $0.33 or 31% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.39per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.56 per common share.CautionThe foregoing section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on agenerally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. They arealso presented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact ofcertain specified items from reported results. Adjusted resultsand ratios are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reportedperiods in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.For details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measuresand ratios, as well as supplementary financial measures, referto the Glossary of Financial Terms in our Third Quarter 2022Report to Shareholders.(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unlessspecified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income afterdeducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributionspayable on other equity instruments.(3) Reported net income included the impact of the announcedacquisition of Bank of the West, with a loss recorded inQ3-2022 of $694 million ($945 million pre-tax) related to themanagement of the impact of interest rate changes between theannouncement and the closing of the acquisition on its fairvalue and goodwill, as well as acquisition and integrationcosts of $61 million ($82 million pre-tax). Year-to-date netincome included revenue of $2,331 million ($3,172 millionpre-tax), and acquisition and integration costs of $94 million($125 million pre-tax). Refer to the Non-GAAP and OtherFinancial Measures section for further details on adjustingitems.(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed inaccordance with the Office of the Superintendent of FinancialInstitutions' (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR)Guideline.Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based onunrounded numbers.Significant EventsDuring the first quarter of 2022, we completed the sale of our EMEA AssetManagement business to Ameriprise Financial, Inc., including the transfer ofcertain U.S. asset management clients, and on April 30, 2021 we completed thesale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. SafraSarasin Group. Collectively, we refer to these transactions as "divestitures".The divestitures reduced net revenue and expenses by approximately 2% and 4%,respectively, on both a reported and adjusted basis, compared with the prioryear.On December 20, 2021, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement withBNP Paribas to acquire Bank of the West and its subsidiaries. Under the terms ofthe agreement we will pay a cash purchase price of US$16.3 billion, or US$13.4billion net of an estimated US$2.9 billion of excess capital (at closing) atBank of the West. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end ofcalendar 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatoryapprovals.On closing, the acquisition is expected to add approximately US$94 billion inassets, US$59 billion of loans and US$80 billion of deposits to our consolidatedbalance sheet. These amounts are based on the financial position and results ofBank of the West as at the period ended June 30, 2022. We expect to fund thetransaction primarily with excess capital, reflecting our strong capitalposition and anticipated capital generation.On March 29, 2022, we issued 20,843,750 common shares for $3,106 million tofinance a portion of the purchase price.This acquisition aligns with our strategic, financial, and cultural objectives,and meaningfully accelerates our U.S. growth. Building on the strength of ourperformance and our integrated North American foundation, the acquisition willbring nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and will further extend our bankingpresence through an additional 502 branches and commercial and wealth offices inkey U.S. growth markets. Post closing, our footprint will expand to 32 states,including an immediate scaled entry into the attractive California market, wherewe expect to deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets,combining the strength of our digital banking platform and our strong bankingteam to generate good customer growth.A signature strength of Bank of the West is the deep relationships formedbetween their employees, their customers, and the communities they have servedfor over 100 years. As part of this transaction, BMO does not plan to close Bankof the West branches, and is committed to retaining front-line Bank of the Westbranch employees.Leveraging our deep integration experience and proven track record for U.S.expansion, we remain confident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies ofapproximately US$670 million (C$860 million) through operational efficienciesacross our combined businesses. Integration planning is underway and is beingoverseen by a dedicated, joint integration management office.Under IFRS accounting, the purchase price will be allocated to the identifiableassets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close, on the basis of theirrelative fair values, with the difference recorded as goodwill. The fairvalue/par value differences, referred to as the fair value mark, will beamortized to income over the estimated life of the underlying asset (liability).Intangible assets identified, including the core deposit intangible related tonon-maturity deposits, will be amortized over their estimated life. The fairvalue of fixed rate loans and deposits is largely dependent on interest rates.If interest rates increase, the fair value of the acquired fixed rate assets (inparticular, loans and securities) will decrease, resulting in higher goodwill.If interest rates decrease, the opposite would be true. Conversely, the fairvalue of floating rate assets (liabilities) and non-maturity depositsapproximate par, providing no natural fair value change offset. Changes ingoodwill relative to our original assumptions announced on December 20, 2021,will impact capital ratios at close, because goodwill is treated as a deductionfrom capital under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions(OSFI) Basel III rules. In addition, given that the purchase price of theacquisition is in U.S. dollars, any change in foreign exchange translationbetween the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between the announcementand the close of the acquisition, will result in a change to the Canadian dollarequivalent goodwill.We are proactively managing exposure to capital from changes in fair value ofthe assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close. As part of our fairvalue management actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that rise in valueas interest rates rise, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded intrading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate riskperspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched duration U.S.treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generate net interestincome. Together, these transactions aim to mitigate changes in goodwill arisingfrom changes in interest rates between the announcement and closing of theacquisition, with the associated revenue (loss) treated as an adjusting item. Inaddition, BMO entered into forward contracts, which qualify as accountinghedges, to mitigate changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchaseprice on close. Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts arerecorded in other comprehensive income (OCI) until close of the transaction.The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as anadjusting item. The current quarter included a loss of $945 million pre-tax($694 million after-tax) related to the management of interest rate changes,comprising $983 million of mark-to-market losses on certain interest rate swapsreflecting lower medium and long-term interest rates as at July 31, 2022,compared with April 30, 2022, recorded in non-interest revenue, as well as $38million interest income on a portfolio of U.S. treasuries and other balancesheet instruments recorded in net interest income. Year-to-date results included$3,172 million pre-tax ($2,331 million after-tax) comprising $2,967 millionrecorded as non-interest revenue and $205 million recorded as net interestincome. The cumulative impact on our Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio wasapproximately 70 basis points relating to these fair value management actions.In addition, the changes in the fair value of the forward contracts decreasedOCI by $4 million in the current quarter and decreased OCI by $68 millionyear-to-date.This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Pleaserefer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Third Quarter 2022 Performance ReviewThe order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section followsthe order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless oftheir relative impact.Adjusted results and ratios in this Third Quarter 2022 Performance Reviewsection are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed in the Non-GAAP and OtherFinancial Measures section.Reported and adjusted net income decreased from the prior year, as higher netincome in our P&C businesses was offset by decreases in BMO Capital Markets andBMO Wealth Management. On a reported basis, Corporate Services recorded a highernet loss compared with the prior year, and on an adjusted basis, CorporateServices recorded net income compared with a net loss in the prior year.Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded the impact of the announcedacquisition of Bank of the West, comprising a loss of $694 million ($945 millionpre-tax) related to the management of the impact of interest rate changesbetween the announcement and closing of the acquisition on its fair value andgoodwill, reflecting lower medium and long-term interest rates compared with theprior quarter, as well as acquisition and integration costs of $61 million ($82million pre-tax). In addition, adjusted results excluded the impact ofdivestiture costs of $6 million ($7 million pre-tax) in the current quarter. Forfurther information, refer to Note 12 to the unaudited interim consolidatedfinancial statements in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Adjustednet income also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangibleassets and other acquisition and integration costs in both the current quarterand the prior year.Canadian P&CReported and adjusted net income was $965 million, an increase of $137 millionor 17%. Results were driven by a 13% increase in revenue, primarily due tohigher net interest income, reflecting strong balance growth and higher margins,as well as higher expenses and a lower provision for credit losses compared withthe prior year.U.S. P&CReported net income was $568 million, an increase of $18 million or 3% from theprior year, and adjusted net income was $569 million, an increase of $13 millionor 2%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased net income growth by 3%,revenue growth by 5%, and expense growth by 4%.On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $445 million, relativelyunchanged from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $446 million, adecrease of $4 million or 1%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by a 12%increase in revenue, primarily due to higher net interest income, reflectingstrong loan growth and higher margins, as well as higher expenses and a higherprovision for credit losses compared with a recovery in the prior year.BMO Wealth ManagementReported net income was $324 million, compared with $379 million in the prioryear, and adjusted net income was $325 million, compared with $384 million.Traditional Wealth reported net income was $263 million, a decrease of $37million or 12% from the prior year, with higher underlying revenue growth of 3%more than offset by higher underlying expenses. Insurance net income was $61million, a decrease of $18 million from the prior year, primarily due to theimpact of unfavourable market movements and a lower benefit from changes ininvestments to improve asset liability management in the current quarter,relative to the prior year.BMO Capital MarketsReported net income was $262 million, compared with $553 million in the prioryear, and adjusted net income was $266 million, compared with $559 million.Reported and adjusted results were driven by lower revenue in both GlobalMarkets and Investment and Corporate Banking reflecting current marketconditions, lower expenses, including lower performance-based compensationpartially offset by higher severance costs, and a lower recovery of theprovision for credit losses compared with the prior year.Corporate ServicesReported net loss was $754 million, compared with a reported net loss of $35million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $7 million, compared withan adjusted net loss of $35 million. Reported results decreased, primarily dueto lower revenue reflecting fair value management actions related to theannounced acquisition of Bank of the West in the current quarter. Adjustedresults increased, primarily due to lower expenses and the impact of a morefavourable tax rate in the current quarter.CapitalBMO's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 15.8% as at July 31, 2022, a decrease from16.0% at the end of the second quarter of 2022, as internal capital generationand common shares issued from treasury under the shareholder dividendreinvestment and share purchase plan were more than offset by higherrisk-weighted assets and a reduction in the benefit from fair value managementactions related to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West.Credit QualityTotal provision for credit losses was $136 million, compared with a recovery ofthe provision for credit losses of $70 million in the prior year. The totalprovision for credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptancesratio was 10 basis points, compared with a recovery of the provision for creditlosses ratio of 6 basis points in the prior year. The provision for creditlosses on impaired loans was $104 million, an increase of $33 million from theprior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage ofaverage net loans and acceptances ratio was 8 basis points, compared with 6basis points in the prior year. There was a $32 million provision for creditlosses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $141 millionrecovery in the prior year. The $32 million provision for credit losses onperforming loans in the current quarter reflected a deteriorating economicoutlook and balance growth, largely offset by continued reduction in pandemicuncertainty and positive portfolio migration. The $141 million recovery ofcredit losses in the prior year reflected an improving economic outlook andpositive credit migration, partially offset by the impact of the uncertaineconomic environment on future credit conditions, as well as balance growth.Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates section of BMO's 2021 Annual Reportand Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements for furtherinformation on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31, 2021.Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive FutureBMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalystfor change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial servicesprovider to create opportunities for our communities and our stakeholders tomake positive, sustainable change in the belief that success can and must bemutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, BMO:- Enhanced its NewStart Program to help newcomers to Canada, including thosedisplaced from Ukraine, with the support they need to regain their financialfooting faster and start building a life in Canada with a suite ofpersonalized, no-fee banking products.- Announced a further investment in community programs and organizations tosupport Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs, the expansion of Blackcultural programs, and Boys and Girls Clubs skilled trades careeropportunities, bringing our commitment in Madison, Wisconsin, to over US$1million.- Announced that we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Radicle GroupInc., a Calgary-based leader in sustainability advisory services andsolutions, and technology-driven emissions measurement and management. Theacquisition will make BMO a leader in carbon credit development, emissionsmeasurement capabilities, and the environmental commodity market, and supportsour Climate Ambition to be our clients' lead partner in the transition to anet-zero world. Completion of the transaction is subject to receipt ofrequired regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.BMO's leadership continues to be recognized across a number of rankings:- Awarded the highest customer satisfaction ranking in retail banking advice byJ.D. Power in its 2022 Canada Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study, thetop spot amongst Canada's largest banks, demonstrating our continuedcommitment to helping customers make real financial progress, includingclarity of advice and concern for customer needs.- Named by World Finance magazine as Best Private Bank, Best Commercial Bank andBest Retail Bank, representing the benchmark of achievement and best practicesin a variety of fields. This award reflects our commitment to fosteringclient-centric relationships, driving digital innovation and transformation,and our comprehensive understanding of evolving client needs and industrydevelopment.- Named to Corporate Knight's ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens,and ranked first among major Canadian banks with top-quartile scores in boardgender diversity, executive diversity, and sustainability pay link. Inaddition, we received a top-quartile Clean Revenue score, driven by oursustainable finance strategy.CautionThe foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to theCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.Regulatory FilingsBMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annualManagement's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financialstatements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholdersand Proxy Circular, are available on our website atwww.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2098847887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) , on the Canadian SecuritiesAdministrators' website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=781291751&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR sectionof the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2844624459&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.gov . Information contained in or otherwise accessible through our website ( https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=1704463625&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fpersonal&a=www.bmo.com ), or any third party websites mentionedherein, does not form part of this document.Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of theorganization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, thenames BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with itssubsidiaries.Non-GAAP and Other Financial MeasuresResults and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unlessotherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derivedfrom our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared inaccordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Referencesto GAAP mean IFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess ourperformance, as well as the performance of our operating businesses, includingmeasures and ratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below.We believe that these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together withour GAAP results, provide readers with a better understanding of how managementassesses results.Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings underGAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by othercompanies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,GAAP results.Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysisdated August 30, 2022 for the period ended July 31, 2022 (Third Quarter 2022Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document. Forfurther details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary ofFinancial Terms section in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders whichis available at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=781291751&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:Adjusted measures and ratiosManagement considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful inassessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measuresremove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense and incometaxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and measurespresented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a reportedbasis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of certainitems on results for the periods presented, and to better assess resultsexcluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing businessperformance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis oftrends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes inreported results in this document applies equally to changes in thecorresponding adjusted results.Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net ofinsurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similarbasis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on abasis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variabilityarising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused bymovements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that supportpolicy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded atfair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in theConsolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset bychanges in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which isreflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratiosand operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows fora better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to theInsurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities sectionin our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.Presenting results on a taxable equivalent basis (teb)We analyze consolidated revenue on a reported basis. In addition, we analyzerevenue on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) at the operating group level,consistent with the Canadian peer group. Revenue and the provision for incometaxes in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C are increased on tax-exempt securitiesto an equivalent pre-tax basis. These adjustments are offset in CorporateServices. Presenting results on a teb basis reflects how our operating groupsmanage their business and is useful to facilitate comparisons of income betweentaxable and tax-exempt sources. The effective tax rate is also analyzed on a tebbasis for consistency of approach, with the offset to operating segmentadjustments recorded in Corporate Services.Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equityTangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity lessgoodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred taxliabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the NorthAmerican banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performanceof businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.Capital is allocated to the operating segments based on the amount of regulatorycapital required to support business activities. Unallocated capital is reportedin Corporate Services. Capital allocation methodologies are reviewed annually.Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures(Canadian $ in millions, Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q3-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021except as noted)Reported ResultsRevenue 6,099 9,318 7,562 23,140 20,613Insurance claims, (413) 808 (984) 314 (1,302)commissions and changesin policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 5,686 10,126 6,578 23,454 19,311Total (provision for) (136) (50) 70 (87) (146)recovery of credit lossesNon-interest expense (3,859) (3,713) (3,684) (11,418) (11,706)Income before income 1,691 6,363 2,964 11,949 7,459taxesProvision for income (326) (1,607) (689) (2,895) (1,864)taxesNet income 1,365 4,756 2,275 9,054 5,595Diluted EPS ($) 1.95 7.13 3.41 13.45 8.35Adjusting Items ImpactingRevenue (Pre-tax)Impact of divestitures - 8 - (21) 29(1)Management of fair value (945) 3,555 - 3,172 -changes on the purchaseof Bank of the West (2)Impact of adjusting items (945) 3,563 - 3,151 29on revenue (pre-tax)Adjusting Items Impact onNon-Interest Expense(Pre-tax)Acquisition integration (84) (37) (3) (133) (8)costs (3)Amortization of (7) (8) (19) (23) (68)acquisition-relatedintangible assets (4)Impact of divestitures (7) (18) (24) (22) (824)(1)Restructuring (costs) - - 24 - 24reversals (5)Impact of adjusting items (98) (63) (22) (178) (876)on non-interest expense(pre-tax)Impact of adjusting items (1,043) 3,500 (22) 2,973 (847)on reported pre-taxincomeAdjusting Items ImpactingRevenue (After tax)Impact of divestitures - 6 - (23) 22(1)Management of fair value (694) 2,612 - 2,331 -changes on the purchaseof Bank of the West (2)Impact of adjusting items (694) 2,618 - 2,308 22on revenue (after-tax)Adjusting Items ImpactingNon-Interest Expense(After-tax)Acquisition integration (62) (28) (2) (100) (6)costs (3)Amortization of (5) (6) (15) (17) (52)acquisition-relatedintangible assets (4)Impact of divestitures (6) (15) (18) (40) (812)(1)Restructuring (costs) - - 18 - 18reversals (5)Impact of adjusting items (73) (49) (17) (157) (852)on non-interest expense(after-tax)Impact of adjusting items (767) 2,569 (17) 2,151 (830)included in reported netincome (after-tax)Impact on diluted EPS ($) (1.14) 3.90 (0.03) 3.25 (1.28)Adjusted ResultsRevenue 7,044 5,755 7,562 19,989 20,584Insurance claims, (413) 808 (984) 314 (1,302)commissions and changesin policy benefitliabilities (CCPB)Revenue, net of CCPB 6,631 6,563 6,578 20,303 19,282Total (provision for) (136) (50) 70 (87) (146)recovery of credit lossesNon-interest expense (3,761) (3,650) (3,662) (11,240) (10,830)Income before income 2,734 2,863 2,986 8,976 8,306taxesProvision for income (602) (676) (694) (2,073) (1,881)taxesNet income 2,132 2,187 2,292 6,903 6,425Diluted EPS ($) 3.09 3.23 3.44 10.20 9.63(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures of ourEMEA Asset Management business and our Private Banking business inHong Kong and Singapore. Q3-2022 included expenses of $6 million($7 million pre-tax). Q2-2022 included a gain of $6 million ($8million pre-tax) relating to the transfer of certain U.S. assetmanagement clients recorded in revenue, and expenses of $15million ($18 million pre-tax), both related to the sale of ourEMEA Asset Management business. Q1-2022 included a $29 million(pre-tax and after-tax) loss relating to foreign currencytranslation reclassified from accumulated other comprehensiveincome to non-interest revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recoveryof non-interest expense, and taxes of $22 million on closing ofthe sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q3-2021 includedexpenses of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) related to the saleof our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale of our PrivateBanking business in Hong Kong and Singapore. Q2-2021 included a$747 million (pre-tax and after-tax) write-down of goodwillrelated to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22million ($29 million pre-tax) gain on the sale of our PrivateBanking business, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) ofdivestiture-related costs for both transactions. The gain on thesale was recorded in revenue with the goodwill write-down anddivestiture costs recorded in non-interest expense.(2) Reported net income included revenue (losses) related to theannounced acquisition of Bank of the West, including themanagement of the impact of interest rate changes between theannouncement and closing of the acquisition on its fair value andgoodwill: Q3-2022 included a loss of $694 million ($945 millionpre-tax), comprising $983 million of pre-tax mark-to-market losseson certain interest rate swaps recorded in non-interest tradingrevenue and $38 million pre-tax interest income on a portfolio ofprimarily U.S. treasury securities recorded in net interestincome. Q2-2022 included revenue of $2,612 million ($3,555 millionpre-tax), comprising $3,433 million of pre-tax mark-to-marketgains and $122 million pre-tax net interest income. Q1-2022included revenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax),comprising $517 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains and $45million pre-tax net interest income. For further information onthis acquisition refer to the Significant Events section.(3) Reported net income included acquisition and integration costsrelated to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West recordedin non-interest expenses in Corporate Services. Q3-2022 included$61 million ($82 million pre-tax), Q2-2022 included $26 million($35 million pre-tax) and Q1-2022 included $7 million ($8 millionpre-tax). Reported net income included acquisition integrationcosts related to Clearpool in Q3-2022 and Q2-2022, and acquisitionintegration costs related to both KGS-Alpha and Clearpool inQ3-2021, recorded in non-interest expense in BMO Capital Markets.Acquisition integration costs were $1 million ($2 million pre-tax)in Q3-2022, $2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, and $3million ($4 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022. Q3-2021 was $2 million($3 million pre-tax), Q2-2021 was $2 million ($2 million pre-tax)and Q1-2021 was $2 million ($3 million pre-tax).(4) Reported income included amortization of acquisition-relatedintangible assets recorded in non-interest expense in the relatedoperating group and was $5 million ($7 million pre-tax) in Q3-2022and was $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) in both Q2-2022 andQ1-2022. Q3-2021 was $15 million ($19 million pre-tax), Q2-2021was $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) and Q1-2021 was $19 million($25 million pre-tax).(5) Q3-2021 reported net income included a partial reversal ofrestructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019 related to severance of$18 million ($24 million pre-tax) in non-interest expense, inCorporate Services.Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group(Canadian $ in Canadian U.. Total BMO BMO Ca Corpora Total U.S.millions, except P&C P&C P&C Wealth Ma pital te Bank Segmentas noted) nagement Markets Service (US $s in millions)Q3-2022Reported net 965 568 1,533 324 262 (754) 1,365 (28)income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 1 61 62 49integration costs(3)Amortization of a - 1 1 1 3 - 5 5cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 6 6 -divestitures (1)Management offair valuechanges on thepurchase ofBank of the West - - - - - 694 694 545(2)Adjusted net 965 569 1,534 325 266 7 2,132 571income (loss)Q2-2022Reported net 940 588 1,528 314 448 2,466 4,756 2,656income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 2 26 28 23integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 1 2 1 3 - 6 4cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 9 9 (2)divestitures (1)Management offair valuechanges on thepurchase ofBank of the West - - - - - (2,612) (2,612 (2,062)(2) )Adjusted net 941 589 1,530 315 453 (111) 2,187 619income (loss)Q3-2021Reported net 828 550 1,378 379 553 (35) 2,275 707income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 2 - 2 1integration costs(3)Amortization of a - 6 6 5 4 - 15 9cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 18 18 3divestitures (1)Restructuring - - - - - (18) (18) (13)costs (reversals)(5)Adjusted net 828 556 1,384 384 559 (35) 2,292 707income (loss)YTD-2022Reported net 2,909 1,837 4,746 953 1,415 1,940 9,054 3,773income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 6 94 100 79integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 3 4 3 10 - 17 13cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 63 63 (42)divestitures (1)Management offair valuechanges on thepurchase ofBank of the West - - - - - (2,331) (2,331 (1,842)(2) )Adjusted net 2,910 1,840 4,750 956 1,431 (234) 6,903 1,981income (loss)YTD-2021Reported net 2,355 1,667 4,022 1,037 1,589 (1,053) 5,595 1,975income (loss)Acquisition and - - - - 6 - 6 4integration costs(3)Amortization of a 1 18 19 20 13 - 52 28cquisition-related intangibleassets (4)Impact of - - - - - 790 790 23divestitures (1)Restructuring - - - - - (18) (18) (13)costs (reversals)(5)Adjusted net 2,356 1,685 4,041 1,057 1,608 (281) 6,425 2,017income (loss)Refer to footnotes (1) to (5) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measurestable for details on adjusting items.Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity(Canadian $ in millions, Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q3-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021except as noted)Reported net income 1,365 4,756 2,275 9,054 5,595Dividends on preferred (47) (52) (61) (154) (185)shares and distributionson other equityinstrumentsNet income available to 1,318 4,704 2,214 8,900 5,410common shareholders (A)After-tax amortization of 5 6 15 17 52acquisition-relatedintangible assetsNet income available tocommon shareholders afteradjusting foramortization ofacquisition-related 1,323 4,710 2,229 8,917 5,462intangible assets (B)After-tax impact of other 762 (2,575) 2 (2,168) 778adjusting items (1)Adjusted net income 2,085 2,135 2,231 6,749 6,240available to commonshareholders (C)Average common 59,707 55,843 50,208 56,304 49,890shareholders' equity (D)Return on equity (%) (= 8.8 34.5 17.5 21.1 14.5A/D) (3)Adjusted return on equity 13.8 15.7 17.6 16.0 16.7(%) (= C/D) (3)Average tangible common 54,846 51,022 44,720 51,437 43,806equity (E) (2)Return on tangible common 9.6 37.9 19.8 23.2 16.7equity (%) (= B/E) (3)Adjusted return on 15.1 17.2 19.8 17.5 19.0tangible common equity(%) (= C/E) (3)(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (5) in the Non-GAAP and Other FinancialMeasures table for details on adjusting items.(2) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $4,981 million inQ3-2022, $4,943 million in Q2-2022, and $5,393 million in Q3-2021;$4,985 million for YTD-2022 and $5,964 million for YTD-2021.Acquisition-related intangible assets of $126 million in Q3-2022,$130 million in Q2-2022, and $367 million in Q3-2021; $131 millionfor YTD-2022 and $391 million for YTD-2021. Net of relateddeferred tax liabilities of $246 million in Q3-2022, $252 millionin Q2-2022, and $272 million in Q3-2021; $249 million for YTD-2022and $271 million for YTD-2021.(3) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsBank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oralforward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in thisdocument, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securitiesregulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in othercommunications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, theUnited States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and anyapplicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in thisdocument may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to ourobjectives and priorities for fiscal 2022 and beyond, our strategies or futureactions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to net zeroemissions), expectations for our financial condition, capital position or shareprice, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the results of, oroutlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and internationaleconomies, the closing of our proposed acquisition of Bank of the West,including plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of the West, thefinancial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction, and the COVID-19pandemic, and include statements made by our management. Forward-lookingstatements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should","believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan","goal", "commit", "target", "may", "might", "forecast" and "could" or negativeor grammatical variations thereof.By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions andare subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific innature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions orprojections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not becorrect, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19pandemic has heightened this risk, given the increased challenge in makingassumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We cautionreaders of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-lookingstatements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control andthe effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual futureresults, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-lookingstatements.The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influencedby many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and marketconditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly otheroutbreaks of disease or illness, and its impact on local, national orinternational economies, as well as its heightening of certain risks that mayaffect our future results; information, privacy and cyber security, includingthe threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, aswell as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted atcausing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, includingchanges relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change andother environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumerleverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes inmonetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislationand interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, includingcapital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effectof such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or creditmarkets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in whichwe operate; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness ofthe information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties;failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability toexecute our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions ordispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accountingestimates and the effects of changes to accounting standards, rules andinterpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks,including with respect to reliance on third parties; the possibility that ourproposed acquisition of Bank of the West does not close when expected or at allbecause required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are notreceived or satisfied on a timely basis or at all or are received subject toadverse conditions or requirements; the anticipated benefits from the proposedacquisition of Bank of the West, such as it creating synergies and operationalefficiencies, are not realized; our ability to perform effective fair valuemanagement actions and unforeseen consequences arising from such actions;changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possibleeffects on our business of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters anddisruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications,power or water supply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively managerisks arising from all of the foregoing factors.We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For moreinformation, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect FutureResults section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal andregulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in theEnterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, and theRisk Management section in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, all ofwhich outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results.Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as wellas other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty offorward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-lookingstatements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by theorganization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-lookinginformation contained in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, ispresented for the purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts inunderstanding our financial position as at and for the periods ended on thedates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may notbe appropriate for other purposes.Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statementscontained in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders include those set outin the Economic Developments and Outlook section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, asupdated in the Economic Developments and Outlook section in our Third Quarter2022 Report to Shareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Lossessection of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, as updated in the Allowance for CreditLosses section in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Assumptionsabout the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overallmarket conditions and their combined effect on our business, are materialfactors we consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives andexpectations for our business. Assumptions about Bank of the West's balancesheet, product mix and margins, and interest rate sensitivity were materialfactors we considered in estimating the fair value and goodwill and intangiblesamounts at closing, and assumptions about our integration plan, the efficiencyand duration of integration and the alignment of organizational responsibilitieswere material factors we considered in estimating pre-tax cost synergies.In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily considerhistorical economic data, past relationships between economic and financialvariables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic andglobal economy. 