BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO's Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders,
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended July 31, 2022, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https
://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2098847887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.co
m%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finves
torrelations) and at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=781291751&u
=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .
Financial Results Highlights
including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period
ended July 31, 2022, is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https
://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2098847887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.co
m%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finves
torrelations) and at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=781291751&u
=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .
Financial Results Highlights
Third Quarter 2022 Compared with Third Quarter 2021:
- Net income of $1,365 million, compared with $2,275 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $2,132 million, compared with $2,292 million
- Reported earnings per share (EPS)2 of $1.95, compared with $3.41; adjusted
EPS1,2,3 of $3.09, compared with $3.44
- Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $136 million, compared with a recovery of
the provision for credit losses of $70 million
- Return on equity (ROE) of 8.8%, compared with 17.5%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 13.8%,
compared with 17.6%
- Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio4 of 15.8%, compared with 13.4%
Year-to-Date 2022 Compared with Year-to-Date 2021:
- Net income of $9,054 million, compared with $5,595 million; adjusted net
income1,3 of $6,903 million, compared with $6,425 million
- Reported EPS2 of $13.45, compared with $8.35; adjusted EPS1,2,3 of $10.20,
compared with $9.63
- Provision for credit losses of $87 million, compared with a provision of $146
million
- ROE of 21.1%, compared with 14.5%; adjusted ROE1,3 of 16.0%, compared with
16.7%
For the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO)
(NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,365 million or $1.95 per share on a
reported basis, and net income of $2,132 million or $3.09 per share on an
adjusted basis.
"Our performance this quarter continued to demonstrate the strength and quality
of our diversified business mix, credit excellence and the resilience of our
earnings power. We delivered robust loan growth and margin expansion that drove
record revenue in our North American personal and commercial businesses,
buffering the impact of challenging market conditions on our capital markets
businesses," said Darryl White, CEO BMO Financial Group.
"Our relentless focus on employee engagement and customer satisfaction continues
to gain momentum, which we believe will be a sustained differentiator over time.
We are committed to providing customers with exceptional experiences and
personalized advice in every interaction, and helping them make real financial
progress - highlighted by our achievement of highest customer satisfaction for
retail banking advice in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking Advice
Satisfaction Study, reclaiming the top ranking amongst Canada's largest banks,
as well as our recognition by World Finance magazine as the best Commercial,
Private and Retail Bank in Canada.
"BMO's proven track record of superior risk management, strong capital and
liquidity, and dynamic financial management positions us for success in any
economic environment. We continue to execute our disciplined growth strategy,
investing in our talent and technology, including the integration of Bank of the
West, to deliver long-term returns for our shareholders and progress for a
thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society," concluded Mr.
White.
Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a fourth quarter 2022
dividend of $1.39 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter, and an
increase of $0.33 or 31% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.39
per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $5.56 per common share.
Caution
The foregoing section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. They are
also presented on an adjusted basis that excluded the impact of
certain specified items from reported results. Adjusted results
and ratios are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported
periods in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section.
For details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures
and ratios, as well as supplementary financial measures, refer
to the Glossary of Financial Terms in our Third Quarter 2022
Report to Shareholders.
(2) All EPS measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless
specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after
deducting total dividends on preferred shares and distributions
payable on other equity instruments.
(3) Reported net income included the impact of the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West, with a loss recorded in
Q3-2022 of $694 million ($945 million pre-tax) related to the
management of the impact of interest rate changes between the
announcement and the closing of the acquisition on its fair
value and goodwill, as well as acquisition and integration
costs of $61 million ($82 million pre-tax). Year-to-date net
income included revenue of $2,331 million ($3,172 million
pre-tax), and acquisition and integration costs of $94 million
($125 million pre-tax). Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other
Financial Measures section for further details on adjusting
items.
(4) The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio is disclosed in
accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions' (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR)
Guideline.
Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on
unrounded numbers.
Significant Events
During the first quarter of 2022, we completed the sale of our EMEA Asset
Management business to Ameriprise Financial, Inc., including the transfer of
certain U.S. asset management clients, and on April 30, 2021 we completed the
sale of our Private Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore to J. Safra
Sarasin Group. Collectively, we refer to these transactions as "divestitures".
The divestitures reduced net revenue and expenses by approximately 2% and 4%,
respectively, on both a reported and adjusted basis, compared with the prior
year.
On December 20, 2021, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement with
BNP Paribas to acquire Bank of the West and its subsidiaries. Under the terms of
the agreement we will pay a cash purchase price of US$16.3 billion, or US$13.4
billion net of an estimated US$2.9 billion of excess capital (at closing) at
Bank of the West. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of
calendar 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory
approvals.
On closing, the acquisition is expected to add approximately US$94 billion in
assets, US$59 billion of loans and US$80 billion of deposits to our consolidated
balance sheet. These amounts are based on the financial position and results of
Bank of the West as at the period ended June 30, 2022. We expect to fund the
transaction primarily with excess capital, reflecting our strong capital
position and anticipated capital generation.
On March 29, 2022, we issued 20,843,750 common shares for $3,106 million to
finance a portion of the purchase price.
This acquisition aligns with our strategic, financial, and cultural objectives,
and meaningfully accelerates our U.S. growth. Building on the strength of our
performance and our integrated North American foundation, the acquisition will
bring nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and will further extend our banking
presence through an additional 502 branches and commercial and wealth offices in
key U.S. growth markets. Post closing, our footprint will expand to 32 states,
including an immediate scaled entry into the attractive California market, where
we expect to deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets,
combining the strength of our digital banking platform and our strong banking
team to generate good customer growth.
A signature strength of Bank of the West is the deep relationships formed
between their employees, their customers, and the communities they have served
for over 100 years. As part of this transaction, BMO does not plan to close Bank
of the West branches, and is committed to retaining front-line Bank of the West
branch employees.
Leveraging our deep integration experience and proven track record for U.S.
expansion, we remain confident in achieving annual pre-tax cost synergies of
approximately US$670 million (C$860 million) through operational efficiencies
across our combined businesses. Integration planning is underway and is being
overseen by a dedicated, joint integration management office.
Under IFRS accounting, the purchase price will be allocated to the identifiable
assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close, on the basis of their
relative fair values, with the difference recorded as goodwill. The fair
value/par value differences, referred to as the fair value mark, will be
amortized to income over the estimated life of the underlying asset (liability).
Intangible assets identified, including the core deposit intangible related to
non-maturity deposits, will be amortized over their estimated life. The fair
value of fixed rate loans and deposits is largely dependent on interest rates.
If interest rates increase, the fair value of the acquired fixed rate assets (in
particular, loans and securities) will decrease, resulting in higher goodwill.
If interest rates decrease, the opposite would be true. Conversely, the fair
value of floating rate assets (liabilities) and non-maturity deposits
approximate par, providing no natural fair value change offset. Changes in
goodwill relative to our original assumptions announced on December 20, 2021,
will impact capital ratios at close, because goodwill is treated as a deduction
from capital under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
(OSFI) Basel III rules. In addition, given that the purchase price of the
acquisition is in U.S. dollars, any change in foreign exchange translation
between the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between the announcement
and the close of the acquisition, will result in a change to the Canadian dollar
equivalent goodwill.
We are proactively managing exposure to capital from changes in fair value of
the assets and liabilities of Bank of the West at close. As part of our fair
value management actions, we entered into interest rate swaps that rise in value
as interest rates rise, resulting in mark-to-market gains (losses) recorded in
trading revenue. These swaps were largely offset from an interest rate risk
perspective through the purchase of a portfolio of matched duration U.S.
treasuries and other balance sheet instruments that generate net interest
income. Together, these transactions aim to mitigate changes in goodwill arising
from changes in interest rates between the announcement and closing of the
acquisition, with the associated revenue (loss) treated as an adjusting item. In
addition, BMO entered into forward contracts, which qualify as accounting
hedges, to mitigate changes in the Canadian dollar equivalent of the purchase
price on close. Changes in the fair value of these forward contracts are
recorded in other comprehensive income (OCI) until close of the transaction.
The impact of the fair value management actions on our results was treated as an
adjusting item. The current quarter included a loss of $945 million pre-tax
($694 million after-tax) related to the management of interest rate changes,
comprising $983 million of mark-to-market losses on certain interest rate swaps
reflecting lower medium and long-term interest rates as at July 31, 2022,
compared with April 30, 2022, recorded in non-interest revenue, as well as $38
million interest income on a portfolio of U.S. treasuries and other balance
sheet instruments recorded in net interest income. Year-to-date results included
$3,172 million pre-tax ($2,331 million after-tax) comprising $2,967 million
recorded as non-interest revenue and $205 million recorded as net interest
income. The cumulative impact on our Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was
approximately 70 basis points relating to these fair value management actions.
In addition, the changes in the fair value of the forward contracts decreased
OCI by $4 million in the current quarter and decreased OCI by $68 million
year-to-date.
This Significant Events section contains forward-looking statements. Please
refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Third Quarter 2022 Performance Review
The order in which the impact on net income is discussed in this section follows
the order of revenue, expenses and provision for credit losses, regardless of
their relative impact.
Adjusted results and ratios in this Third Quarter 2022 Performance Review
section are on a non-GAAP basis and discussed in the Non-GAAP and Other
Financial Measures section.
Reported and adjusted net income decreased from the prior year, as higher net
income in our P&C businesses was offset by decreases in BMO Capital Markets and
BMO Wealth Management. On a reported basis, Corporate Services recorded a higher
net loss compared with the prior year, and on an adjusted basis, Corporate
Services recorded net income compared with a net loss in the prior year.
Adjusted results in the current quarter excluded the impact of the announced
acquisition of Bank of the West, comprising a loss of $694 million ($945 million
pre-tax) related to the management of the impact of interest rate changes
between the announcement and closing of the acquisition on its fair value and
goodwill, reflecting lower medium and long-term interest rates compared with the
prior quarter, as well as acquisition and integration costs of $61 million ($82
million pre-tax). In addition, adjusted results excluded the impact of
divestiture costs of $6 million ($7 million pre-tax) in the current quarter. For
further information, refer to Note 12 to the unaudited interim consolidated
financial statements in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Adjusted
net income also excluded the amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets and other acquisition and integration costs in both the current quarter
and the prior year.
Canadian P&C
Reported and adjusted net income was $965 million, an increase of $137 million
or 17%. Results were driven by a 13% increase in revenue, primarily due to
higher net interest income, reflecting strong balance growth and higher margins,
as well as higher expenses and a lower provision for credit losses compared with
the prior year.
U.S. P&C
Reported net income was $568 million, an increase of $18 million or 3% from the
prior year, and adjusted net income was $569 million, an increase of $13 million
or 2%. The impact of the stronger U.S. dollar increased net income growth by 3%,
revenue growth by 5%, and expense growth by 4%.
On a U.S. dollar basis, reported net income was $445 million, relatively
unchanged from the prior year, and adjusted net income was $446 million, a
decrease of $4 million or 1%. Reported and adjusted results were driven by a 12%
increase in revenue, primarily due to higher net interest income, reflecting
strong loan growth and higher margins, as well as higher expenses and a higher
provision for credit losses compared with a recovery in the prior year.
BMO Wealth Management
Reported net income was $324 million, compared with $379 million in the prior
year, and adjusted net income was $325 million, compared with $384 million.
Traditional Wealth reported net income was $263 million, a decrease of $37
million or 12% from the prior year, with higher underlying revenue growth of 3%
more than offset by higher underlying expenses. Insurance net income was $61
million, a decrease of $18 million from the prior year, primarily due to the
impact of unfavourable market movements and a lower benefit from changes in
investments to improve asset liability management in the current quarter,
relative to the prior year.
BMO Capital Markets
Reported net income was $262 million, compared with $553 million in the prior
year, and adjusted net income was $266 million, compared with $559 million.
Reported and adjusted results were driven by lower revenue in both Global
Markets and Investment and Corporate Banking reflecting current market
conditions, lower expenses, including lower performance-based compensation
partially offset by higher severance costs, and a lower recovery of the
provision for credit losses compared with the prior year.
Corporate Services
Reported net loss was $754 million, compared with a reported net loss of $35
million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $7 million, compared with
an adjusted net loss of $35 million. Reported results decreased, primarily due
to lower revenue reflecting fair value management actions related to the
announced acquisition of Bank of the West in the current quarter. Adjusted
results increased, primarily due to lower expenses and the impact of a more
favourable tax rate in the current quarter.
Capital
BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 15.8% as at July 31, 2022, a decrease from
16.0% at the end of the second quarter of 2022, as internal capital generation
and common shares issued from treasury under the shareholder dividend
reinvestment and share purchase plan were more than offset by higher
risk-weighted assets and a reduction in the benefit from fair value management
actions related to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West.
Credit Quality
Total provision for credit losses was $136 million, compared with a recovery of
the provision for credit losses of $70 million in the prior year. The total
provision for credit losses as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances
ratio was 10 basis points, compared with a recovery of the provision for credit
losses ratio of 6 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit
losses on impaired loans was $104 million, an increase of $33 million from the
prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of
average net loans and acceptances ratio was 8 basis points, compared with 6
basis points in the prior year. There was a $32 million provision for credit
losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $141 million
recovery in the prior year. The $32 million provision for credit losses on
performing loans in the current quarter reflected a deteriorating economic
outlook and balance growth, largely offset by continued reduction in pandemic
uncertainty and positive portfolio migration. The $141 million recovery of
credit losses in the prior year reflected an improving economic outlook and
positive credit migration, partially offset by the impact of the uncertain
economic environment on future credit conditions, as well as balance growth.
Refer to the Critical Accounting Estimates section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report
and Note 4 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements for further
information on the allowance for credit losses as at October 31, 2021.
Supporting a Sustainable and Inclusive Future
BMO has a deep sense of purpose - to be a champion for progress and a catalyst
for change. We are leveraging our position as a leading financial services
provider to create opportunities for our communities and our stakeholders to
make positive, sustainable change in the belief that success can and must be
mutual. In support of our customers, communities and employees, BMO:
- Enhanced its NewStart Program to help newcomers to Canada, including those
displaced from Ukraine, with the support they need to regain their financial
footing faster and start building a life in Canada with a suite of
personalized, no-fee banking products.
- Announced a further investment in community programs and organizations to
support Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs, the expansion of Black
cultural programs, and Boys and Girls Clubs skilled trades career
opportunities, bringing our commitment in Madison, Wisconsin, to over US$1
million.
- Announced that we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Radicle Group
Inc., a Calgary-based leader in sustainability advisory services and
solutions, and technology-driven emissions measurement and management. The
acquisition will make BMO a leader in carbon credit development, emissions
measurement capabilities, and the environmental commodity market, and supports
our Climate Ambition to be our clients' lead partner in the transition to a
net-zero world. Completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of
required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.
BMO's leadership continues to be recognized across a number of rankings:
- Awarded the highest customer satisfaction ranking in retail banking advice by
J.D. Power in its 2022 Canada Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study, the
top spot amongst Canada's largest banks, demonstrating our continued
commitment to helping customers make real financial progress, including
clarity of advice and concern for customer needs.
- Named by World Finance magazine as Best Private Bank, Best Commercial Bank and
Best Retail Bank, representing the benchmark of achievement and best practices
in a variety of fields. This award reflects our commitment to fostering
client-centric relationships, driving digital innovation and transformation,
and our comprehensive understanding of evolving client needs and industry
development.
- Named to Corporate Knight's ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens,
and ranked first among major Canadian banks with top-quartile scores in board
gender diversity, executive diversity, and sustainability pay link. In
addition, we received a top-quartile Clean Revenue score, driven by our
sustainable finance strategy.
Caution
The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Regulatory Filings
BMO's continuous disclosure materials, including interim filings, annual
Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial
statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2
098847887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-re
lations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) , on the Canadian Securities
Administrators' website at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=78129
1751&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com , and on the EDGAR section
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at https://c212.net/c/l
ink/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2844624459&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&a=www.sec.
gov . Information contained in or otherwise accessible through our website ( htt
ps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=1704463625&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.
com%2Fmain%2Fpersonal&a=www.bmo.com ), or any third party websites mentioned
herein, does not form part of this document.
Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the
organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the
names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its
subsidiaries.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless
otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived
from our unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References
to GAAP mean IFRS. We use a number of financial measures to assess our
performance, as well as the performance of our operating businesses, including
measures and ratios that are presented on a non-GAAP basis, as described below.
We believe that these non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios, read together with
our GAAP results, provide readers with a better understanding of how management
assesses results.
Non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under
GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other
companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for,
GAAP results.
Certain information contained in BMO's Management's Discussion and Analysis
dated August 30, 2022 for the period ended July 31, 2022 (Third Quarter 2022
Report to Shareholders) is incorporated by reference into this document. For
further details on the composition of non-GAAP amounts, measures and ratios,
including supplementary financial measures, please refer to the Glossary of
Financial Terms section in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders which
is available at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=781291751&u=http
s%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com .
Our non-GAAP measures broadly fall into the following categories:
Adjusted measures and ratios
Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in
assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures
remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expense and income
taxes, as detailed in the following table. Adjusted results and measures
presented in this document are non-GAAP. Presenting results on both a reported
basis and an adjusted basis permits readers to assess the impact of certain
items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results
excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business
performance. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of
trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in
reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the
corresponding adjusted results.
Measures net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
We also present reported and adjusted revenue on a basis that is net of
insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB),
and our efficiency ratio and operating leverage are calculated on a similar
basis, as reconciled in the Revenue section. Measures and ratios presented on a
basis net of CCPB are non-GAAP. Insurance revenue can experience variability
arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets, caused by
movements in interest rates and equity markets. The investments that support
policy benefit liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets recorded at
fair value, with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the
Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by
changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is
reflected in CCPB. The presentation and discussion of revenue, efficiency ratios
and operating leverage on a net basis reduces this variability, which allows for
a better assessment of operating results. For more information refer to the
Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities section
in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.
Presenting results on a taxable equivalent basis (teb)
We analyze consolidated revenue on a reported basis. In addition, we analyze
revenue on a taxable equivalent basis (teb) at the operating group level,
consistent with the Canadian peer group. Revenue and the provision for income
taxes in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C are increased on tax-exempt securities
to an equivalent pre-tax basis. These adjustments are offset in Corporate
Services. Presenting results on a teb basis reflects how our operating groups
manage their business and is useful to facilitate comparisons of income between
taxable and tax-exempt sources. The effective tax rate is also analyzed on a teb
basis for consistency of approach, with the offset to operating segment
adjustments recorded in Corporate Services.
Tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity
Tangible common equity is calculated as common shareholders' equity less
goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, net of related deferred tax
liabilities. Return on tangible common equity is commonly used in the North
American banking industry and is meaningful because it measures the performance
of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed organically.
Capital is allocated to the operating segments based on the amount of regulatory
capital required to support business activities. Unallocated capital is reported
in Corporate Services. Capital allocation methodologies are reviewed annually.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
(Canadian $ in millions, Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q3-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021
except as noted)
Reported Results
Revenue 6,099 9,318 7,562 23,140 20,613
Insurance claims, (413) 808 (984) 314 (1,302)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 5,686 10,126 6,578 23,454 19,311
Total (provision for) (136) (50) 70 (87) (146)
recovery of credit losses
Non-interest expense (3,859) (3,713) (3,684) (11,418) (11,706)
Income before income 1,691 6,363 2,964 11,949 7,459
taxes
Provision for income (326) (1,607) (689) (2,895) (1,864)
taxes
Net income 1,365 4,756 2,275 9,054 5,595
Diluted EPS ($) 1.95 7.13 3.41 13.45 8.35
Adjusting Items Impacting
Revenue (Pre-tax)
Impact of divestitures - 8 - (21) 29
(1)
Management of fair value (945) 3,555 - 3,172 -
changes on the purchase
of Bank of the West (2)
Impact of adjusting items (945) 3,563 - 3,151 29
on revenue (pre-tax)
Adjusting Items Impact on
Non-Interest Expense
(Pre-tax)
Acquisition integration (84) (37) (3) (133) (8)
costs (3)
Amortization of (7) (8) (19) (23) (68)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (4)
Impact of divestitures (7) (18) (24) (22) (824)
(1)
Restructuring (costs) - - 24 - 24
reversals (5)
Impact of adjusting items (98) (63) (22) (178) (876)
on non-interest expense
(pre-tax)
Impact of adjusting items (1,043) 3,500 (22) 2,973 (847)
on reported pre-tax
income
Adjusting Items Impacting
Revenue (After tax)
Impact of divestitures - 6 - (23) 22
(1)
Management of fair value (694) 2,612 - 2,331 -
changes on the purchase
of Bank of the West (2)
Impact of adjusting items (694) 2,618 - 2,308 22
on revenue (after-tax)
Adjusting Items Impacting
Non-Interest Expense
(After-tax)
Acquisition integration (62) (28) (2) (100) (6)
costs (3)
Amortization of (5) (6) (15) (17) (52)
acquisition-related
intangible assets (4)
Impact of divestitures (6) (15) (18) (40) (812)
(1)
Restructuring (costs) - - 18 - 18
reversals (5)
Impact of adjusting items (73) (49) (17) (157) (852)
on non-interest expense
(after-tax)
Impact of adjusting items (767) 2,569 (17) 2,151 (830)
included in reported net
income (after-tax)
Impact on diluted EPS ($) (1.14) 3.90 (0.03) 3.25 (1.28)
Adjusted Results
Revenue 7,044 5,755 7,562 19,989 20,584
Insurance claims, (413) 808 (984) 314 (1,302)
commissions and changes
in policy benefit
liabilities (CCPB)
Revenue, net of CCPB 6,631 6,563 6,578 20,303 19,282
Total (provision for) (136) (50) 70 (87) (146)
recovery of credit losses
Non-interest expense (3,761) (3,650) (3,662) (11,240) (10,830)
Income before income 2,734 2,863 2,986 8,976 8,306
taxes
Provision for income (602) (676) (694) (2,073) (1,881)
taxes
Net income 2,132 2,187 2,292 6,903 6,425
Diluted EPS ($) 3.09 3.23 3.44 10.20 9.63
(1) Reported net income included the impact of divestitures of our
EMEA Asset Management business and our Private Banking business in
Hong Kong and Singapore. Q3-2022 included expenses of $6 million
($7 million pre-tax). Q2-2022 included a gain of $6 million ($8
million pre-tax) relating to the transfer of certain U.S. asset
management clients recorded in revenue, and expenses of $15
million ($18 million pre-tax), both related to the sale of our
EMEA Asset Management business. Q1-2022 included a $29 million
(pre-tax and after-tax) loss relating to foreign currency
translation reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive
income to non-interest revenue, a $3 million pre-tax net recovery
of non-interest expense, and taxes of $22 million on closing of
the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business. Q3-2021 included
expenses of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) related to the sale
of our EMEA Asset Management business and the sale of our Private
Banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore. Q2-2021 included a
$747 million (pre-tax and after-tax) write-down of goodwill
related to the sale of our EMEA Asset Management business, a $22
million ($29 million pre-tax) gain on the sale of our Private
Banking business, and $47 million ($53 million pre-tax) of
divestiture-related costs for both transactions. The gain on the
sale was recorded in revenue with the goodwill write-down and
divestiture costs recorded in non-interest expense.
(2) Reported net income included revenue (losses) related to the
announced acquisition of Bank of the West, including the
management of the impact of interest rate changes between the
announcement and closing of the acquisition on its fair value and
goodwill: Q3-2022 included a loss of $694 million ($945 million
pre-tax), comprising $983 million of pre-tax mark-to-market losses
on certain interest rate swaps recorded in non-interest trading
revenue and $38 million pre-tax interest income on a portfolio of
primarily U.S. treasury securities recorded in net interest
income. Q2-2022 included revenue of $2,612 million ($3,555 million
pre-tax), comprising $3,433 million of pre-tax mark-to-market
gains and $122 million pre-tax net interest income. Q1-2022
included revenue of $413 million ($562 million pre-tax),
comprising $517 million of pre-tax mark-to-market gains and $45
million pre-tax net interest income. For further information on
this acquisition refer to the Significant Events section.
(3) Reported net income included acquisition and integration costs
related to the announced acquisition of Bank of the West recorded
in non-interest expenses in Corporate Services. Q3-2022 included
$61 million ($82 million pre-tax), Q2-2022 included $26 million
($35 million pre-tax) and Q1-2022 included $7 million ($8 million
pre-tax). Reported net income included acquisition integration
costs related to Clearpool in Q3-2022 and Q2-2022, and acquisition
integration costs related to both KGS-Alpha and Clearpool in
Q3-2021, recorded in non-interest expense in BMO Capital Markets.
Acquisition integration costs were $1 million ($2 million pre-tax)
in Q3-2022, $2 million ($2 million pre-tax) in Q2-2022, and $3
million ($4 million pre-tax) in Q1-2022. Q3-2021 was $2 million
($3 million pre-tax), Q2-2021 was $2 million ($2 million pre-tax)
and Q1-2021 was $2 million ($3 million pre-tax).
(4) Reported income included amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets recorded in non-interest expense in the related
operating group and was $5 million ($7 million pre-tax) in Q3-2022
and was $6 million ($8 million pre-tax) in both Q2-2022 and
Q1-2022. Q3-2021 was $15 million ($19 million pre-tax), Q2-2021
was $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) and Q1-2021 was $19 million
($25 million pre-tax).
(5) Q3-2021 reported net income included a partial reversal of
restructuring charges recorded in Q4-2019 related to severance of
$18 million ($24 million pre-tax) in non-interest expense, in
Corporate Services.
Summary of Reported and Adjusted Results by Operating Group
(Canadian $ in Canadian U.. Total BMO BMO Ca Corpora Total U.S.
millions, except P&C P&C P&C Wealth Ma pital te Bank Segment
as noted) nagement Market
s Service (US $
s in mill
ions)
Q3-2022
Reported net 965 568 1,533 324 262 (754) 1,365 (28)
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 1 61 62 49
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a - 1 1 1 3 - 5 5
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 6 6 -
divestitures (1)
Management of
fair value
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West - - - - - 694 694 545
(2)
Adjusted net 965 569 1,534 325 266 7 2,132 571
income (loss)
Q2-2022
Reported net 940 588 1,528 314 448 2,466 4,756 2,656
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 2 26 28 23
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 1 2 1 3 - 6 4
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 9 9 (2)
divestitures (1)
Management of
fair value
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West - - - - - (2,612) (2,612 (2,062)
(2) )
Adjusted net 941 589 1,530 315 453 (111) 2,187 619
income (loss)
Q3-2021
Reported net 828 550 1,378 379 553 (35) 2,275 707
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 2 - 2 1
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a - 6 6 5 4 - 15 9
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 18 18 3
divestitures (1)
Restructuring - - - - - (18) (18) (13)
costs (reversals)
(5)
Adjusted net 828 556 1,384 384 559 (35) 2,292 707
income (loss)
YTD-2022
Reported net 2,909 1,837 4,746 953 1,415 1,940 9,054 3,773
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 6 94 100 79
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 3 4 3 10 - 17 13
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 63 63 (42)
divestitures (1)
Management of
fair value
changes on the
purchase of
Bank of the West - - - - - (2,331) (2,331 (1,842)
(2) )
Adjusted net 2,910 1,840 4,750 956 1,431 (234) 6,903 1,981
income (loss)
YTD-2021
Reported net 2,355 1,667 4,022 1,037 1,589 (1,053) 5,595 1,975
income (loss)
Acquisition and - - - - 6 - 6 4
integration costs
(3)
Amortization of a 1 18 19 20 13 - 52 28
cquisition-relate
d intangible
assets (4)
Impact of - - - - - 790 790 23
divestitures (1)
Restructuring - - - - - (18) (18) (13)
costs (reversals)
(5)
Adjusted net 2,356 1,685 4,041 1,057 1,608 (281) 6,425 2,017
income (loss)
Refer to footnotes (1) to (5) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
table for details on adjusting items.
Return on Equity and Return on Tangible Common Equity
(Canadian $ in millions, Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q3-2021 YTD-2022 YTD-2021
except as noted)
Reported net income 1,365 4,756 2,275 9,054 5,595
Dividends on preferred (47) (52) (61) (154) (185)
shares and distributions
on other equity
instruments
Net income available to 1,318 4,704 2,214 8,900 5,410
common shareholders (A)
After-tax amortization of 5 6 15 17 52
acquisition-related
intangible assets
Net income available to
common shareholders after
adjusting for
amortization of
acquisition-related 1,323 4,710 2,229 8,917 5,462
intangible assets (B)
After-tax impact of other 762 (2,575) 2 (2,168) 778
adjusting items (1)
Adjusted net income 2,085 2,135 2,231 6,749 6,240
available to common
shareholders (C)
Average common 59,707 55,843 50,208 56,304 49,890
shareholders' equity (D)
Return on equity (%) (= 8.8 34.5 17.5 21.1 14.5
A/D) (3)
Adjusted return on equity 13.8 15.7 17.6 16.0 16.7
(%) (= C/D) (3)
Average tangible common 54,846 51,022 44,720 51,437 43,806
equity (E) (2)
Return on tangible common 9.6 37.9 19.8 23.2 16.7
equity (%) (= B/E) (3)
Adjusted return on 15.1 17.2 19.8 17.5 19.0
tangible common equity
(%) (= C/E) (3)
(1) Refer to footnotes (1) to (5) in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial
Measures table for details on adjusting items.
(2) Average tangible common equity is average common shareholders'
equity (D above) adjusted for goodwill of $4,981 million in
Q3-2022, $4,943 million in Q2-2022, and $5,393 million in Q3-2021;
$4,985 million for YTD-2022 and $5,964 million for YTD-2021.
Acquisition-related intangible assets of $126 million in Q3-2022,
$130 million in Q2-2022, and $367 million in Q3-2021; $131 million
for YTD-2022 and $391 million for YTD-2021. Net of related
deferred tax liabilities of $246 million in Q3-2022, $252 million
in Q2-2022, and $272 million in Q3-2021; $249 million for YTD-2022
and $271 million for YTD-2021.
(3) Quarterly calculations are on an annualized basis.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral
forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this
document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities
regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other
communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor"
provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this
document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our
objectives and priorities for fiscal 2022 and beyond, our strategies or future
actions, our targets and commitments (including with respect to net zero
emissions), expectations for our financial condition, capital position or share
price, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the results of, or
outlook for, our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international
economies, the closing of our proposed acquisition of Bank of the West,
including plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of the West, the
financial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction, and the COVID-19
pandemic, and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking
statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should",
"believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan",
"goal", "commit", "target", "may", "might", "forecast" and "could" or negative
or grammatical variations thereof.
By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and
are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in
nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or
projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be
correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions,
forecasts, conclusions or projections. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19
pandemic has heightened this risk, given the increased challenge in making
assumptions, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution
readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking
statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and
the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future
results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets,
expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking
statements.
The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced
by many factors, including, but not limited to: general economic and market
conditions in the countries in which we operate, including labour challenges;
the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly other
outbreaks of disease or illness, and its impact on local, national or
international economies, as well as its heightening of certain risks that may
affect our future results; information, privacy and cyber security, including
the threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as
well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at
causing system failure and service disruption; benchmark interest rate reforms;
technological changes and technology resiliency; political conditions, including
changes relating to, or affecting, economic or trade matters; climate change and
other environmental and social risk; the Canadian housing market and consumer
leverage; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; changes in
monetary, fiscal, or economic policy; changes in laws, including tax legislation
and interpretation, or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including
capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect
of such changes on funding costs; weak, volatile or illiquid capital or credit
markets; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which
we operate; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of
the information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties;
failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to
execute our strategic plans and to complete proposed acquisitions or
dispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting
estimates and the effects of changes to accounting standards, rules and
interpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks,
including with respect to reliance on third parties; the possibility that our
proposed acquisition of Bank of the West does not close when expected or at all
because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not
received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all or are received subject to
adverse conditions or requirements; the anticipated benefits from the proposed
acquisition of Bank of the West, such as it creating synergies and operational
efficiencies, are not realized; our ability to perform effective fair value
management actions and unforeseen consequences arising from such actions;
changes to our credit ratings; global capital markets activities; the possible
effects on our business of war or terrorist activities; natural disasters and
disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications,
power or water supply; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage
risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.
We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.
Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more
information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future
Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market,
insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal and
regulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the
Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, and the
Risk Management section in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, all of
which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results.
Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as well
as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of
forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking
statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the
organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-looking
information contained in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, is
presented for the purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in
understanding our financial position as at and for the periods ended on the
dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not
be appropriate for other purposes.
Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders include those set out
in the Economic Developments and Outlook section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, as
updated in the Economic Developments and Outlook section in our Third Quarter
2022 Report to Shareholders, as well as in the Allowance for Credit Losses
section of BMO's 2021 Annual Report, as updated in the Allowance for Credit
Losses section in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions
about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall
market conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material
factors we consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and
expectations for our business. Assumptions about Bank of the West's balance
sheet, product mix and margins, and interest rate sensitivity were material
factors we considered in estimating the fair value and goodwill and intangibles
amounts at closing, and assumptions about our integration plan, the efficiency
and duration of integration and the alignment of organizational responsibilities
were material factors we considered in estimating pre-tax cost synergies.
In determining our expectations for economic growth, we primarily consider
historical economic data, past relationships between economic and financial
variables, changes in government policies, and the risks to the domestic and
global economy. Please refer to the Economic Developments and Outlook and
Allowance for Credit Losses sections in our Third Quarter 2022 Report to
Shareholders.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA INFORMATIONInvestor Presentation Materials
Interested parties are invited to visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2
098847887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-re
lations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) to review the 2021 Annual MD&A
and audited annual consolidated financial statements, quarterly presentation
materials and supplementary financial and regulatory information package.
Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations
Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call
on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8.00 a.m. (ET). The call may be accessed by
telephone at 416-406-0743 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-898-3989 (toll-free
outside Toronto), entering Passcode: 2522858#. A replay of the conference call
can be accessed until September 30th, 2022, by calling 905-694-9451 (from within
Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode:
2979715#.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2
098847887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-re
lations%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) . A replay can also be
accessed on the website.
Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment For other shareholder information, please
and Share Purchase contact
Plan (the Plan) Bank of Montreal
Average market price as defined Shareholder Services
under the Plan
May 2022: $129.37 Corporate Secretary's Department
June 2022: $123.75 One First Canadian Place, 21st Floor
July 2022: $126.54 Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
Telephone: (416) 867-6785
For dividend information, change in E-mail: corp.secretary@bmo.com
shareholder address or to advise of
duplicate mailings, please contact
Computershare Trust Company of For further information on this document,
Canada please contact
100 University Avenue, 8th Floor Bank of Montreal
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 Investor Relations Department
Telephone: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada P.O. Box 1, One First Canadian Place, 10th
and the United States) Floor
Telephone: (514) 982-7800 Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A1
(international)
Fax: 1-888-453-0330 (Canada and the
United States)
Fax: (416) 263-9394 (international) To review financial results and regulatory
filings and disclosures online,
E-mail: service@computershare.com please visit BMO's website at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations. (https://c2
12.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=2732
425046&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%
2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations
%2Fhome&a=www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations.
)
BMO's 2021 Annual MD&A, audited consolidated financial statements, annual
information form and annual report on Form 40-F (filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) are available online at
www.bmo.com/investorrelations (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h
=3469951177&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fmain%2Fabout-bmo%2Fbanking%2Finvesto
r-relations%2Fhome&a=%C2%A0www.bmo.com%2Finvestorrelations) and at https://c21
2.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633012-1&h=781291751&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2
F&a=www.sedar.com . Printed copies of the bank's
complete 2021 audited consolidated financial statements are available free of
charge upon request at 416-867-6785 or corp.secretary@bmo.com.
Annual Meeting 2023
The next Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 18,
2023.
® Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal
Media Relations Contacts, Jeff Roman, Director, Enterprise Media Relations,
mailto:jeff.roman@bmo.com , 416-867-3996; Investor Relations Contacts, Christine
Viau, Head, Investor Relations, mailto:christine.viau@bmo.com , 416-867-6956;
Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com ,
416-867-7834
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5308784
