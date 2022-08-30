BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today

announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per

share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of

fiscal year 2022 ("Q4 2022 Dividend"), unchanged from the prior quarter.



The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:





- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44;- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46; and- $24.644 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 50(1).The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 28, 2022, toshareholders of record on November 1, 2022. The dividends on the preferredshares, except for Class B Preferred Shares Series 50, are payable on November25, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022. The dividend on theClass B Preferred Shares Series 50 is payable on November 28, 2022, toshareholders of record on November 1, 2022.The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designatedas "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and anysimilar provincial and territorial legislation.Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in commonshares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder DividendReinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").As previously announced, and until further notice, such additional common shareswill be issued from treasury with a two percent discount from the Average MarketPrice (as defined in the Plan). The discount will not apply to common sharespurchased under the "Optional Cash Payment" feature of the Plan.For existing members of the Plan, the discount will automatically be applied tothe reinvestment of the Q4 2022 Dividend. For registered shareholders who wishto participate in the Plan and thereby receive the two percent discount inrespect of the Q4 2022 Dividend, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank'stransfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of businesson November 3, 2022. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact theirfinancial institution or broker well in advance of the above date forinstructions on how to participate.More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3633529-1&h=4291358350&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan)(1) The Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 is not listed on any stock exchanges.For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, mailto:Jeff.Roman@bmo.com , (416)867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , (416) 867-7834; For Bank Transfer AgentEnquiries: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 100 University Avenue, 8thFloor, Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1, Tel: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada and U.S.), 514-982-7800(All other countries); Internet: www.bmo.com; Twitter: @BMOmediaAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5308801OTS: BMO Financial Group