DataWeave joins Amazon Advertising Partner Network to help brands drive retail growth

Seattle, WA



DataWeave (https://bit.ly/3H3dnty) , a provider of AI-powered Brand Analytics

solutions, today announced its status as a vetted partner in the Amazon

Advertising Partner Network with the goal of supporting brands to optimize their

digital advertising campaigns with actionable data insights. The Amazon

Advertising Partner Network, and new Partner Directory, provides brands access

to a global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers

achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products.



This collaboration is timely, as leading brands and retailers rely on DataWeave

for global commerce insights to stay competitive. Amazon Ads' partners help

advertisers reach consumers by using Amazon Ads products like Sponsored

Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display. Amazon advertisers can apply

DataWeave's insights to benchmark and help consumers to discover their brand's

products with greater ease, optimizing digital shelf performance.





"We are honored to join the Amazon Advertising Partner Network(https://bit.ly/3PJdAES) with the collective goal of enabling brands to optimizeaudience engagement at every stage of the decision journey, and improve returnon marketing spend," said Karthik Bettadapura, CEO and co-founder, DataWeave."Our insights can help brands increase the visibility of their digital shelfwith ads that reach and resonate with Amazon shoppers." With more than 500billion data points aggregated, DataWeave's scale and digital insights expertisehelps brands of all sizes evaluate and elevate their performance to fuel onlineretail growth.DataWeave's Digital Shelf Analytics solutions empower brands to make informedadvertising decisions that drive product discoverability by gaining insights andmeasuring key performance indicators (KPIs) in the areas of Share of Search,Content Audits, Sales Performance and Market Share, Availability, Pricing,Promotions and Reviews. Brands can immediately see how they rank for organic andsponsored ad placement on the search result listing versus their competition.More global brands are seeking insights to boost their online sales and customerloyalty. DataWeave's acceptance into the Amazon Advertising Partner Networkenables Amazon advertisers to monitor and promptly respond to competitive andconsumer online retailtrends in near real-time to stay agile and efficient.Learn more about DataWeave's digital shelf analytics (https://bit.ly/3aCTugB)for brands.DataWeave is a leading provider of advanced sales optimization solutions fore-commerce businesses, consumer brands and marketplaces. The AI-drivenproprietary technology and language-agnostic platform aggregates consumable andactionable Competitive Intelligence across 500+ billion data points globally, in25+ languages, with insights to drive performance for more than 400,000 brandsacross 1,500+ websites tracked across 20+ verticals and ensure onlineperformance is always optimized. Learn more about the power of big data andglobal level analytics in understanding the rapidly changing retail industry atDataWeave.com.Contact DetailsMeir Kahtan+1 917-837-3724mailto:mkahtan@rcn.comCompany Websitehttps://dataweave.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dataweave-joins-amazon-advertising-partner-network-to-help-brands-drive-retail-growth-6022832552022 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5309191OTS: News Direct