NTT DATA acquires a stake in the Natuvion Group and expands its SAP S/4HANA transformation expertise (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, the globally leading SAP
consulting company, acquires the majority in the Natuvion Group, Walldorf.
Natuvion is an SAP Data Transformation Partner well respected around the world.
Through its international network of offices and subsidiaries, the Natuvion
Group provides support to companies with the relocation of business-critical
data and processes to modern IT platforms and systems, automated using software
tools developed in-house. This enables Natuvion's clients to utilize advanced,
innovative IT platforms as quickly as possible. The typical Natuvion "moving
services" include data migration, transformation and integration as well as data
quality enhancement, data retirement and data protection.

The two companies have already been collaborating as partners for several years.
The Natuvion Group and NTT DATA Business Solutions have been bundling the
knowledge and know-how required to implement challenging SAP S/4HANA
transformation projects since 2020.

"By acquiring a majority stake in Natuvion we are deepening the successful
collaboration between the two companies and further strengthening our leading
market position in the area of cloud migration globally," comments Norbert
Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA Corporation,
Tokyo. "Natuvion's products relating to data transformation in particular and
their industry know-how, above all in the energy and utility sector, will open
up new joint growth potential."

The Natuvion Group was established in Walldorf in 2014 and expanded
internationally in subsequent years. Today, the company has over 250 employees
at nine locations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, the USA and
Australia. The owner-managed company possesses extensive know-how regarding
complex, international transformation projects as well as in-depth process
expertise in diverse industries.

"Clients around the world are continuing to invest in SAP technologies such as
SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud solutions. The type of migration involved requires a
great deal of experience. Our new colleagues' exclusive relevant transformation
know-how and the Natuvion Group's corporate culture are a very good fit for us.
We will market Natuvion's automation solutions worldwide and make them available
within the NTT/NTT DATA group," adds Norbert Rotter.

The Natuvion Group forms part of a globally leading exclusive group of
transformation experts operating under SAP's guidance. The four partners of the
SAP "S/4HANA "Selective Data Transition Engagement" working group jointly define
