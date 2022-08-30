NTT DATA acquires a stake in the Natuvion Group and expands its SAP S/4HANA transformation expertise (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, the globally leading SAP

consulting company, acquires the majority in the Natuvion Group, Walldorf.

Natuvion is an SAP Data Transformation Partner well respected around the world.

Through its international network of offices and subsidiaries, the Natuvion

Group provides support to companies with the relocation of business-critical

data and processes to modern IT platforms and systems, automated using software

tools developed in-house. This enables Natuvion's clients to utilize advanced,

innovative IT platforms as quickly as possible. The typical Natuvion "moving

services" include data migration, transformation and integration as well as data

quality enhancement, data retirement and data protection.



The two companies have already been collaborating as partners for several years.

The Natuvion Group and NTT DATA Business Solutions have been bundling the

knowledge and know-how required to implement challenging SAP S/4HANA

transformation projects since 2020.



