Visa August U.S. Payments Volume Grew 11% YoY, Flat with July
(PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume on a year-over-year basis was up 11%, flat with July.Visa August international market payments volume was generally consistent with July levels on a year-over-year basisVisa Global processed transactions …
- (PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume on a year-over-year basis was up 11%, flat with July.
- Visa August international market payments volume was generally consistent with July levels on a year-over-year basis
- Visa Global processed transactions grew 12% year-over-year and were 140% of 2019 in August, both generally consistent with July
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0