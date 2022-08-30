Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 Earnings in Line with Consensus; Q4 Guidance Below
- (PLX AI) – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 revenue USD 7,000 million vs. estimate USD 6,970 million.
- Q3 EPS USD 0.31
- Q3 gross margin 34.5%
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.48 vs. estimate USD 0.48
- Outlook Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.52-0.60 vs. consensus USD 0.58
- Outlook Q4 EPS USD 0.32-0.4
- Customers continue to prioritize investments in IT, CEO says
0