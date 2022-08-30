PVH Cuts Guidance After Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; Aims to Cut Costs
(PLX AI) – PVH Q2 gross margin 57.2% vs. estimate 57.3%.Q2 revenue USD 2,132 million vs. estimate USD 2,210 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 9%, down from 10% previouslyOutlook FY EPS USD 7.64Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8, down from USD 9 …
- (PLX AI) – PVH Q2 gross margin 57.2% vs. estimate 57.3%.
- Q2 revenue USD 2,132 million vs. estimate USD 2,210 million
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 9%, down from 10% previously
- Outlook FY EPS USD 7.64
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8, down from USD 9 previously
- Says it plans to reduce people costs in its global offices by approximately 10% by the end of 2023; annual cost savings of over $100 million
- Trish Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer, PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global, will be leaving PVH
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0