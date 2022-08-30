(PLX AI) – PVH Q2 gross margin 57.2% vs. estimate 57.3%.Q2 revenue USD 2,132 million vs. estimate USD 2,210 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 9%, down from 10% previouslyOutlook FY EPS USD 7.64Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8, down from USD 9 …

PVH Cuts Guidance After Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; Aims to Cut Costs

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer