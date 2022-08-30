(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions CEO, CFO buy shares in company.Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer, acquired 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 37.72 per shareFollowing the transaction, Digre holds a total of 91,383 shares in Aker SolutionsIdar Eikrem, …

Aker Solutions CEO, CFO Both Buy 10,000 Shares Each in Company

