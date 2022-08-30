Aker Solutions CEO, CFO Both Buy 10,000 Shares Each in Company
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions CEO, CFO buy shares in company.Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer, acquired 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 37.72 per shareFollowing the transaction, Digre holds a total of 91,383 shares in Aker SolutionsIdar Eikrem, …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions CEO, CFO buy shares in company.
- Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer, acquired 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 37.72 per share
- Following the transaction, Digre holds a total of 91,383 shares in Aker Solutions
- Idar Eikrem, chief financial officer, through his wholly owned investment company, Omara Holding AS, acquired 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 37.92 per share
- Following the transaction, Eikrem and Omara Holding AS hold a total of 310,889 shares in Aker Solutions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0