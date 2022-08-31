Norway Royal Salmon Reports Earnings Hit by Low Salmon Price
(PLX AI) – NRS Q2 operational EBIT NOK 32 million.Norway Royal Salmon Q2 EBIT per kg of NOK 16.26Unusually high share of the Norwegian volume on fixed price contracts led to low price achievement in relation to the spot price, and this significantly …
- Unusually high share of the Norwegian volume on fixed price contracts led to low price achievement in relation to the spot price, and this significantly affects the result in this quarter
