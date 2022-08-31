Ackermans Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Ackermans half year net income EUR 278.4 million.Half year revenue EUR 2,151.5 millionAckermans keeps FY Outlook unchanged: a profit contribution of the core segments in line with that of the year 2021 and a record profit for the full …
