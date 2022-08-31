(PLX AI) – Biomerieux half year revenue EUR 1,658 million vs. estimate EUR 1,707 million.Half year net income EUR 228 millionOutlook FY revenue growth -6 to -3%, up from -7% to -3% previously

Biomerieux H1 Revenue Just Below Expectations; Guidance Slightly Improved

