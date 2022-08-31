Danske Bank Forgives Debt for 90,000 Customers; Still Keeps FY Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Danske Bank Outlook FY net income DKK 10,000-12,000 million, unchanged.Danske Bank presents solution for its debt collection customers and sets the debt of approximately 90,000 debt collection customers to zeroDanske Bank says it will not …
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank Outlook FY net income DKK 10,000-12,000 million, unchanged.
- Danske Bank presents solution for its debt collection customers and sets the debt of approximately 90,000 debt collection customers to zero
- Danske Bank says it will not collect this debt
- Danske Bank operating expenses for 2022 are expected to increase by approximately DKK 0.6 billion due to an increase in provisions for compensation to customers and write-down of debt will lead to higher loan impairment charges of DKK 0.65 billion
- This will be booked in Q3
