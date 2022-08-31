checkAd

PARA-RESCUE PIONEERS WHO DEVELOPED MOBILE OFFSHORE SAFETY TRAINING FOR OIL & GAS INDUSTRY LAUNCH ADVANCED NEW SAFETY TRAINING SYSTEM "INSITU" (FOTO)

New York City (ots) - AQUARIUS GLOBAL CONTINUES TO RAISE AND SET STANDARDS WITH
WORLD CLASS SAFETY TRAINING

OIL & GAS SAFETY TRAINING VETERAN RICK PARISH CHAIRMAN & CEO AQUARIUS GLOBAL &
MOST (MOBILE OFFSHORE SAFETY TRAINING) Copyright i5 Media / Aquarius Global ©
2022 All Rights Reserved

Abu Dhabi, UAE|Rick Parish, the founder and former chairman of Marine & Offshore
Group (M&O Group) - the company that revolutionised mobile offshore safety
training for the oil and gas industries in the 1990s - today announced that his
company Aquarius Global has launched a new mobile safety training system that is
set to raise the standards and the benchmark yet again for offshore safety
training globally.

Mobile Offshore Safety Training (MOST) - a subsidiary of Parish's investment and
holding company Aquarius Global - has developed the "INSITU" system, which will
once again redefine the nature of offshore safety training using the latest
technology and simulations with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced techniques
and procedures, coupled with world class safety training instruction.

The new INSITU mobile safety training system prepares all personnel operating on
oil platforms, oil rigs and drilling decks for a wide range of emergency safety
training whilst offshore and onshore. Critically, it also provides valuable
safety training while personnel are being transported between the offshore and
onshore installations, preparing for a range of emergency scenarios, ranging
from helicopters ditching, survival mode in the sea, to emergency life raft
deployment and failure.

INSITU - MOBILE OFFSHORE SAFETY TRAINING SYSTEM (MOST) Copyright i5 Media /
Aquarius Global © 2022 All Rights Reserved

The specialist modular training platform means that any configuration can be
constructed to the clients' specific requirements, from a basic training
facility to a more advanced full-scale option. The training planforms can also
include dedicated classroom facilities if required with any combination of
training scenarios delivered to the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training
Organisation (OPITO) standard.

The standard training centre resource includes:

- A 10-metre heated pool complete with a Helicopter Underwater Escape Training
(HUET) system and heli-winch simulator
- Totally Enclosed Motor Propelled Survival Craft (TEMPSC) emergency lifeboat
training module including a separate pool with boarding platforms
- Fire extinguisher and self-rescue module including smokehouse
- Equipment servicing facilities
- Pool pumps, heaters and filtration equipment

Available options are

- Smokehouse and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) rescue module
