Seagate Technology Cuts Q1 Revenue Outlook to $2.1 Billion from $2.5 Billion Previously
(PLX AI) – Seagate Technology lowering its business outlook for the fiscal first quarter.Seagate now expects fiscal first quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, which compares to the Company’s previous guidance range of $2.5 …
- (PLX AI) – Seagate Technology lowering its business outlook for the fiscal first quarter.
- Seagate now expects fiscal first quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, which compares to the Company’s previous guidance range of $2.5 billion plus or minus $150 million
- Non-GAAP EPS now expected to be meaningfully below prior guidance of at least $1.20
- Says weaker economic trends in certain Asian regions have amplified customer inventory corrections and supply chain disruptions
- Says seen more cautious buying behavior among global Enterprise / OEM and certain U.S. cloud customers
