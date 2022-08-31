checkAd

Seagate Technology Cuts Q1 Revenue Outlook to $2.1 Billion from $2.5 Billion Previously

(PLX AI) – Seagate Technology lowering its business outlook for the fiscal first quarter.Seagate now expects fiscal first quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, which compares to the Company’s previous guidance range of $2.5 …

  • (PLX AI) – Seagate Technology lowering its business outlook for the fiscal first quarter.
  • Seagate now expects fiscal first quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, which compares to the Company’s previous guidance range of $2.5 billion plus or minus $150 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS now expected to be meaningfully below prior guidance of at least $1.20
  • Says weaker economic trends in certain Asian regions have amplified customer inventory corrections and supply chain disruptions
  • Says seen more cautious buying behavior among global Enterprise / OEM and certain U.S. cloud customers
