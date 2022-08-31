checkAd

Okta Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Q3 Outlook in Line

(PLX AI) – Okta Q2 revenue USD 452 million vs. estimate USD 431 million.Outlook Q3 revenue USD 463-465 million vs. consensus USD 464 millionOutlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD -0.25 to -0.24 vs. consensus USD -0.27

