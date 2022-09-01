Pernod Ricard FY Revenue Tops Expectations, with Price/Mix up 5% on Strategic Brands
- (PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard FY revenue EUR 10,701 million vs. estimate EUR 10,500 million.
- FY revenue growth 21%
- Says favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR
- Says sales in all regions grew double digits
- Price/mix was +5% on Strategic Brands
