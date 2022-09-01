(PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard FY revenue EUR 10,701 million vs. estimate EUR 10,500 million.FY revenue growth 21%Says favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EURSays sales in all regions grew double digitsPrice/mix …

Pernod Ricard FY Revenue Tops Expectations, with Price/Mix up 5% on Strategic Brands

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer