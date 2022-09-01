checkAd

Pernod Ricard FY Revenue Tops Expectations, with Price/Mix up 5% on Strategic Brands

(PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard FY revenue EUR 10,701 million vs. estimate EUR 10,500 million.FY revenue growth 21%Says favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EURSays sales in all regions grew double digitsPrice/mix …

  • (PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard FY revenue EUR 10,701 million vs. estimate EUR 10,500 million.
  • FY revenue growth 21%
  • Says favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR
  • Says sales in all regions grew double digits
  • Price/mix was +5% on Strategic Brands

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 194,09, was eine Steigerung von +5,74% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard FY Revenue Tops Expectations, with Price/Mix up 5% on Strategic Brands (PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard FY revenue EUR 10,701 million vs. estimate EUR 10,500 million.FY revenue growth 21%Says favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EURSays sales in all regions grew double digitsPrice/mix …

Nachrichten des Autors

Danske Bank Forgives Debt for 90,000 Customers; Still Keeps FY Guidance Unchanged
118 Leser
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 65 Locomotives from Akiem
106 Leser
Saipem Says Alessandro Puliti Named New CEO
98 Leser
Seagate Technology Cuts Q1 Revenue Outlook to $2.1 Billion from $2.5 Billion Previously
90 Leser
Eiffage in Talks to Buy More Than 80% of Sun'r Group
71 Leser
Okta Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Q3 Outlook in Line
69 Leser
Sanoma Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
59 Leser
CooperCompanies Q3 Revenue Beats Expectations, but Adj. EPS Just Below as Margin Slips
53 Leser
Fashionette Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
49 Leser
Stadler Rail Wins Order for 25 Metro Trains in Taiwan
35 Leser
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Deal with Plug Power
653 Leser
BW LPG Q2 EBITDA USD 82.6 Million
278 Leser
Aker Solutions Soars 10% after JV with Schlumberger
138 Leser
Dollar Tree Earnings, Sales Outlook Just Under Consensus
121 Leser
Danske Bank Forgives Debt for 90,000 Customers; Still Keeps FY Guidance Unchanged
118 Leser
Ørsted Buys 65 MW Solar Project in Ireland
114 Leser
Dormakaba Sees H1 Adj. EBITDA Margin 13%
110 Leser
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 65 Locomotives from Akiem
106 Leser
Adevinta Sells Australian Portfolio for $60 Million
105 Leser
DNO Finds Oil at Ofelia, Where It Holds 10% Interest
104 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1089 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
694 Leser
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Deal with Plug Power
653 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
572 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
558 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
394 Leser
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
388 Leser
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
385 Leser
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
341 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
337 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2609 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1358 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1353 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1342 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser