Stadler Rail Wins Order for 25 Metro Trains in Taiwan
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail won its first metro tender in Taiwan. Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau has awarded a consortium of ST Engineering, Stadler, and Siemens Mobility, to provide turnkey rail services for the new Kaohsiung MRT Yellow …
- Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau has awarded a consortium of ST Engineering, Stadler, and Siemens Mobility, to provide turnkey rail services for the new Kaohsiung MRT Yellow Line
- Stadler is to deliver 25 fully automatic operated metro trains as part of the project
