Andritz Gets Equipment Order in Canada
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply needlepunch equipment to Jasztex Fibers, Canada.The line will be dedicated to the production of polyester blends for a wide range of applications, including home furnishing, filtration, blankets, architectural, fire …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply needlepunch equipment to Jasztex Fibers, Canada.
- The line will be dedicated to the production of polyester blends for a wide range of applications, including home furnishing, filtration, blankets, architectural, fire retardant, transportation
- Start-up is planned for the second quarter of 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0