Quest Global Acquires EXB Solutions to Join Forces with its U.S. Subsidiary, Quest Defense

Cincinnati (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest Global expands capabilities in software and

systems engineering



Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms,

today announced the acquisition of EXB Solutions (EXB) to join forces with its

U.S. subsidiary, Quest Defense Systems & Solutions (Quest Defense). This

addition expands the company's capabilities in software and systems engineering

with particular focus on quality in execution of design, development,

verification and validation for safety and mission critical applications - and

marks another milestone on Quest Global's growth journey.



EXB is a U.S.-based provider of systems and software engineering solutions for

organizations delivering mission and safety critical applications and products.

As a well-known and highly respected leader in this space, EXB brings

long-standing relationships with key clients in the Aerospace, Defense and

Medical Devices industries.



