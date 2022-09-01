checkAd

Quest Global Acquires EXB Solutions to Join Forces with its U.S. Subsidiary, Quest Defense

Cincinnati (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest Global expands capabilities in software and
systems engineering

Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms,
today announced the acquisition of EXB Solutions (EXB) to join forces with its
U.S. subsidiary, Quest Defense Systems & Solutions (Quest Defense). This
addition expands the company's capabilities in software and systems engineering
with particular focus on quality in execution of design, development,
verification and validation for safety and mission critical applications - and
marks another milestone on Quest Global's growth journey.

EXB is a U.S.-based provider of systems and software engineering solutions for
organizations delivering mission and safety critical applications and products.
As a well-known and highly respected leader in this space, EXB brings
long-standing relationships with key clients in the Aerospace, Defense and
Medical Devices industries.

"At Quest Defense, we believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve
the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow - to create a brighter
future and today's news moves us one step further on that journey," said from
Steve Gerber, President and CEO of Quest Defense. "Together with EXB Solutions'
capabilities, we will continue to provide cutting-edge engineering solutions to
our clients in the Aerospace, Defense and Medical Devices industries."

"After working with Quest Defense and Quest Global leadership for the past two
years, I am confident that the cultural alignment is a great fit, and the
combination will enable our outstanding team to grow and provide increasing
value to our clients," said Chris Schwartzbauer, CEO of EXB Solutions. "I am
thrilled to join EXB Solutions with Quest Defense. At EXB, we pride ourselves on
expanding our business by continuously increasing our capabilities while
maintaining the highest quality and integrity. Our people and clients rely on
that."

About EXB Solutions

EXB Solutions (EXB) is a U.S.-based engineering service company with a Fortune
100 customer base and demonstrated record of delivering cutting-edge results in
systems and software engineering solutions for organizations delivering mission
and safety critical applications and products. EXB's organizational origins are
over 22 years old and today comprises over 170 talented engineers. EXB serves
the Aerospace, Defense and Medical Devices industries with systems engineering
and embedded software development services for safety and mission critical
applications. EXB's purpose is to help customers build high-quality software.
EXB's software solutions have helped fly successful space missions, enhanced
