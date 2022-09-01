IFA 2022 - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics returns to Berlin in its full glory (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global
The IFA in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and
home appliances, is set to return to the capital in its full glory from 2 to 6
September 2022 for the first time after a two-year hiatus.
Global brands will be showcasing their latest products and innovations from the
fields of consumer electronics and home appliances.
Journalists from all four corners of the world will report on innovations,
trends and highlights. Smart household devices, in particular, will be taking
the spotlight. This is because modern living has shifted our values regarding
our own homes, with sovereignty over our time and quality of life increasingly
at the fore. For instance, our fridges can be opened via voice command and our
ovens can react to our personal preferences thanks to smart sensors.
Another on-trend topic is sustainability. This isn't just about low-CO2
manufacturing methods or materials that consume fewer resources: products also
need to be energy-saving and efficient. Of course, smart homes need connectivity
in order to work - and artificial intelligence and robotics represent other key
advancements that are on the way to revolutionising day-to-day technology.
IFA NEXT has grown to become a successful innovation platform for start-ups,
where innovative companies and research institutions come together to present
their ideas for the markets of the future. Here, too, the focus is on topics
such as improving the environmental footprint of home appliances, whether
through interchangeable components or recyclability.
SHIFT mobility focuses on designing the mobility of the future. Scientists,
company representatives and start-ups discuss ground-breaking technologies,
business models and products, exploring innovation and sustainability as key
drivers of this transformation.
The trade show's media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive
video material for reporting on IFA 2022. The Global Broadcast Centre is home to
highlights from the trade show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and sector
experts.
http://www.ifa-gbc.com
Contact:
Michael Mueller-Jaeger TVT.media GmbH
Tel.: + 49 - (0) 173 - 25 15 900 Email: mailto: mmj@tvtmedia.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74271/5310509
OTS: TVT.media GmbH
