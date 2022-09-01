IFA 2022 - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics returns to Berlin in its full glory (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global

Broadcast Centre



The IFA in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and

home appliances, is set to return to the capital in its full glory from 2 to 6

September 2022 for the first time after a two-year hiatus.



Global brands will be showcasing their latest products and innovations from the

fields of consumer electronics and home appliances.





Journalists from all four corners of the world will report on innovations,trends and highlights. Smart household devices, in particular, will be takingthe spotlight. This is because modern living has shifted our values regardingour own homes, with sovereignty over our time and quality of life increasinglyat the fore. For instance, our fridges can be opened via voice command and ourovens can react to our personal preferences thanks to smart sensors.Another on-trend topic is sustainability. This isn't just about low-CO2manufacturing methods or materials that consume fewer resources: products alsoneed to be energy-saving and efficient. Of course, smart homes need connectivityin order to work - and artificial intelligence and robotics represent other keyadvancements that are on the way to revolutionising day-to-day technology.IFA NEXT has grown to become a successful innovation platform for start-ups,where innovative companies and research institutions come together to presenttheir ideas for the markets of the future. Here, too, the focus is on topicssuch as improving the environmental footprint of home appliances, whetherthrough interchangeable components or recyclability.SHIFT mobility focuses on designing the mobility of the future. Scientists,company representatives and start-ups discuss ground-breaking technologies,business models and products, exploring innovation and sustainability as keydrivers of this transformation.The trade show's media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensivevideo material for reporting on IFA 2022. The Global Broadcast Centre is home tohighlights from the trade show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and sectorexperts.http://www.ifa-gbc.comContact:Michael Mueller-Jaeger TVT.media GmbHTel.: + 49 - (0) 173 - 25 15 900 Email: mailto: mmj@tvtmedia.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74271/5310509OTS: TVT.media GmbH