checkAd

IFA 2022 - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics returns to Berlin in its full glory (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global
Broadcast Centre

The IFA in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and
home appliances, is set to return to the capital in its full glory from 2 to 6
September 2022 for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

Global brands will be showcasing their latest products and innovations from the
fields of consumer electronics and home appliances.

Journalists from all four corners of the world will report on innovations,
trends and highlights. Smart household devices, in particular, will be taking
the spotlight. This is because modern living has shifted our values regarding
our own homes, with sovereignty over our time and quality of life increasingly
at the fore. For instance, our fridges can be opened via voice command and our
ovens can react to our personal preferences thanks to smart sensors.

Another on-trend topic is sustainability. This isn't just about low-CO2
manufacturing methods or materials that consume fewer resources: products also
need to be energy-saving and efficient. Of course, smart homes need connectivity
in order to work - and artificial intelligence and robotics represent other key
advancements that are on the way to revolutionising day-to-day technology.

IFA NEXT has grown to become a successful innovation platform for start-ups,
where innovative companies and research institutions come together to present
their ideas for the markets of the future. Here, too, the focus is on topics
such as improving the environmental footprint of home appliances, whether
through interchangeable components or recyclability.

SHIFT mobility focuses on designing the mobility of the future. Scientists,
company representatives and start-ups discuss ground-breaking technologies,
business models and products, exploring innovation and sustainability as key
drivers of this transformation.

The trade show's media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive
video material for reporting on IFA 2022. The Global Broadcast Centre is home to
highlights from the trade show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and sector
experts.

http://www.ifa-gbc.com

Contact:

Michael Mueller-Jaeger TVT.media GmbH
Tel.: + 49 - (0) 173 - 25 15 900 Email: mailto: mmj@tvtmedia.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74271/5310509
OTS: TVT.media GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

IFA 2022 - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics returns to Berlin in its full glory (FOTO) Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global Broadcast Centre The IFA in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, is set to return to the capital in its full glory from 2 to 6 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Ford Pro testet vernetztes Werkzeug-Tracking, mit dem Unternehmen jährlich tausende Euro ...
241 Leser
Arbeitgeberpräsident Dulger: Wir begrüßen den Wegfall von Hinzuverdienstgrenzen bei vorgezogenen Altersrenten
197 Leser
Kryptowährungen vs. Echtgeld: Was ist beliebter in Online Casinos? (FOTO)
128 Leser
Das sind die IFA Highlights von Bosch (FOTO)
121 Leser
CORRECTIV verstärkt seine Führung: Jeannette Gusko wird Geschäftsführerin neben David Schraven (FOTO)
104 Leser
EWL-Umfrage: Mehr als drei Viertel der in Deutschland arbeitenden Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine sind gegen ...
98 Leser
Erfolgreich im War for Talents - Employers for Equality startet neues Programm zu Inclusion & ...
92 Leser
Zukunftsweisende Partnerschaft: Spread Group investiert zweistelligen Millionenbetrag in mula. (FOTO)
77 Leser
Cruelty Free Europe EU-Bürger fordern Ende der Tierversuche
65 Leser
Exiger erwirbt Supply Dynamics, um die erste End-to-End-Lösung für Transparenz in der ...
57 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
848 Leser
MOONROC Retail Banking Kompass 2022: Deutschlands größte Bankenstudie (FOTO)
385 Leser
Kia EV9* absolviert letzte Tests vor der Weltpremiere 2023 (FOTO)
375 Leser
Mit Abstand auf Platz 1: SodaStream DUO ist Testsieger im großen Trinkwassersprudler-Test von ÖKO-TEST (FOTO)
298 Leser
Zensus 2022: Statistiken über eine Statistik
290 Leser
22 300 Kinder im Jahr 2021 im Straßenverkehr verunglückt
289 Leser
Jenfelder Au: Richtfest für rund 60 Eigentumswohnungen und Townhouses in Hamburg-Jenfeld (FOTO)
288 Leser
Geschäftserwartungen sinken auf Corona-Niveau
282 Leser
Veranstaltung: Die IP-Welt im Wandel
276 Leser
Saudi Falcons Club: Lokale und internationale Falkner wecken die Erwartungen an die größte internationale ...
270 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
848 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
815 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
724 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
619 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
605 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
592 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
580 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
579 Leser
Auftragseingang im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Juni 2022: -0,4 % zum Vormonat / Umsatz +3,0 % zum Vormonat
467 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2964 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1692 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1546 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1526 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1309 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1255 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1084 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
909 Leser