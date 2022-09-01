checkAd

IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company")
(CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is
pleased to announce that Patrick Gray, Director, has been appointed Chief
Executive Office of the Company, and Jordan Crockett has been appointed as a
Director.

The Company also announces the resignations of Ryan Selby as Chief Executive
Officer and Director, of Ryan Karkairan as Vice-President Design and Director,
and of Paul Ciullo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective
immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Selby, Mr. Karkairan
and Mr. Ciullo's services to the Company and wishes them well in their future
endeavours.

On Behalf of the Board,

Patrick Gray

CEO and Director

IDLE Lifestyle Inc.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632

Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632

mailto:investors@idle-lifestyle.com

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3636443-1&h=2147150223&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.id
le-lifestyle.com%2F&a=www.idle-lifestyle.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but
is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or
developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the
future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by
the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected,"
"budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or
"believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and
phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could,"
"would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking
information includes, among other things, information regarding: the Company's
plans and strategies; and future contributions by the newly appointed officer
and director. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing
conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking
information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently
available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or
achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks
include risks related to increased competition and current global financial
conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational
risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although
the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking
information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such
information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could
differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly,
readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The
Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update
these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions,
or other factors change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

