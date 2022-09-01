IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company")

(CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is

pleased to announce that Patrick Gray, Director, has been appointed Chief

Executive Office of the Company, and Jordan Crockett has been appointed as a

Director.



The Company also announces the resignations of Ryan Selby as Chief Executive

Officer and Director, of Ryan Karkairan as Vice-President Design and Director,

and of Paul Ciullo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective

immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Selby, Mr. Karkairan

and Mr. Ciullo's services to the Company and wishes them well in their future

endeavours.





On Behalf of the Board,

Patrick Gray
CEO and Director
IDLE Lifestyle Inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking information includes, among other things, information regarding: the Company's plans and strategies; and future contributions by the newly appointed officer and director. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.