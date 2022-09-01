NelsonHall recognizes Velocity Global as a 'leader' in global employer of record services

Velocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=

pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) , the leading provider of global talent

solutions, has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation &

Assessment Tool (NEAT) for global employer of record (EoR) services. The report,

published today, evaluates vendors on their overall EoR services as well as

their enabling technology, and recognizes Velocity Global for both its ability

to deliver immediate customer benefit as well as its capability to meet future

customer needs.



"The global EoR market continues to grow and mature as companies look to access

a truly global talent pool as Work from Anywhere policies continue to expand for

years to come," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's

HR Technology & Services practice. "As an early entrant in the employer of

record market, Velocity Global has deep expertise providing firms a path to

compliant global expansion in over 185 countries and all 50 U.S. states while

its strong technology platform ensures a seamless experience for employers and

talent."



