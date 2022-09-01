checkAd

NelsonHall recognizes Velocity Global as a 'leader' in global employer of record services

Denver (ots) - --News Direct--

Velocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=
pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) , the leading provider of global talent
solutions, has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation &
Assessment Tool (NEAT) for global employer of record (EoR) services. The report,
published today, evaluates vendors on their overall EoR services as well as
their enabling technology, and recognizes Velocity Global for both its ability
to deliver immediate customer benefit as well as its capability to meet future
customer needs.

"The global EoR market continues to grow and mature as companies look to access
a truly global talent pool as Work from Anywhere policies continue to expand for
years to come," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's
HR Technology & Services practice. "As an early entrant in the employer of
record market, Velocity Global has deep expertise providing firms a path to
compliant global expansion in over 185 countries and all 50 U.S. states while
its strong technology platform ensures a seamless experience for employers and
talent."

As the largest global EoR provider, Velocity Global simplifies work by enabling
companies to compliantly hire, manage, and pay workers anywhere in the world.
The company's Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent
experience by combining proprietary cloud-based talent management technology,
personalized expertise, and unmatched global scale.

Specifically, NelsonHall highlights several strengths that position Velocity
Global well to deliver customer benefit, including:

- Broad expertise. To support organizations looking for compliant international
expansion and workforce management, Velocity Global offers comprehensive
solutions and expertise in key growth segments, including independent
contractor compliance, benefits, immigration, payroll, and payment management.
- Available funding. Successful Series A and a recent $400M Series B (https://ve
locityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-raises-400m-in-series-b-growth-round/)
funding rounds in 2021 and 2022 will allow for continued R&D as well as
potential inorganic growth strategies to expand front-end HR service offerings
and add further functionalities to its Global Work PlatformTM.
- Strong and expanded portfolio. Recent acquisitions of iWorkGlobal (https://vel
ocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-acquires-iworkglobal-to-accelerate-remote
-work-and-global-expansion-platform-receives-100m-growth-investment-from-ffl-p
artners/) and Shield GEO (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-acqu
ires-shield-geo-in-second-growth-transaction-this-year/) in 2021 allowed
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  27   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

NelsonHall recognizes Velocity Global as a 'leader' in global employer of record services -News Direct- Velocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium= pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) , the leading provider of global talent solutions, has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
348 Leser
Zukunftsweisende Partnerschaft: Spread Group investiert zweistelligen Millionenbetrag in mula. (FOTO)
117 Leser
Willkommen im Zukunftsland: Arnsberg und Sundern werden gemeinsam mit E.ON zu Pionierstädten der Energiewelt von morgen ...
109 Leser
Cruelty Free Europe EU-Bürger fordern Ende der Tierversuche
100 Leser
Alphawave IP gibt den Abschluss der Übernahme von OpenFive bekannt
97 Leser
Quest Global Acquires EXB Solutions to Join Forces with its U.S. Subsidiary, Quest Defense
94 Leser
infas-quo-Studie: Fazit zum 9-Euro-Ticket: geringe Fahrtkosten und mehr Budget für Aktivitäten vor Ort ...
87 Leser
InsurTech hepster entwickelt SaaS-Plattform für Versicherungsmakler Ecclesia / Neue ...
85 Leser
Die TOP Meinungsmacher der E-Health-Branche
85 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
83 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
863 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
348 Leser
Zensus 2022: Statistiken über eine Statistik
303 Leser
Jenfelder Au: Richtfest für rund 60 Eigentumswohnungen und Townhouses in Hamburg-Jenfeld (FOTO)
301 Leser
22 300 Kinder im Jahr 2021 im Straßenverkehr verunglückt
289 Leser
Geschäftserwartungen sinken auf Corona-Niveau
282 Leser
Veranstaltung: Die IP-Welt im Wandel
276 Leser
SKODA ENYAQ und SKODA OCTAVIA COMBI holen Dreifachsieg bei ,Familienautos des Jahres' (FOTO)
271 Leser
iGaming.com Group GmbH kooperiert im Sportwettenbereich mit dem deutschen Sportmedium ISPO
241 Leser
Ford Pro testet vernetztes Werkzeug-Tracking, mit dem Unternehmen jährlich tausende Euro ...
241 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
863 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
858 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
724 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
625 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
616 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
608 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
580 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
579 Leser
Auftragseingang im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Juni 2022: -0,4 % zum Vormonat / Umsatz +3,0 % zum Vormonat
520 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2964 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1692 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1546 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1536 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1309 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1255 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1084 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
915 Leser