NelsonHall recognizes Velocity Global as a 'leader' in global employer of record services
Denver (ots) - --News Direct--
Velocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=
pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) , the leading provider of global talent
solutions, has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation &
Assessment Tool (NEAT) for global employer of record (EoR) services. The report,
published today, evaluates vendors on their overall EoR services as well as
their enabling technology, and recognizes Velocity Global for both its ability
to deliver immediate customer benefit as well as its capability to meet future
customer needs.
"The global EoR market continues to grow and mature as companies look to access
a truly global talent pool as Work from Anywhere policies continue to expand for
years to come," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's
HR Technology & Services practice. "As an early entrant in the employer of
record market, Velocity Global has deep expertise providing firms a path to
compliant global expansion in over 185 countries and all 50 U.S. states while
its strong technology platform ensures a seamless experience for employers and
talent."
Velocity Global (https://velocityglobal.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=
pr&utm_campaign=public-relations) , the leading provider of global talent
solutions, has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation &
Assessment Tool (NEAT) for global employer of record (EoR) services. The report,
published today, evaluates vendors on their overall EoR services as well as
their enabling technology, and recognizes Velocity Global for both its ability
to deliver immediate customer benefit as well as its capability to meet future
customer needs.
"The global EoR market continues to grow and mature as companies look to access
a truly global talent pool as Work from Anywhere policies continue to expand for
years to come," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's
HR Technology & Services practice. "As an early entrant in the employer of
record market, Velocity Global has deep expertise providing firms a path to
compliant global expansion in over 185 countries and all 50 U.S. states while
its strong technology platform ensures a seamless experience for employers and
talent."
As the largest global EoR provider, Velocity Global simplifies work by enabling
companies to compliantly hire, manage, and pay workers anywhere in the world.
The company's Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent
experience by combining proprietary cloud-based talent management technology,
personalized expertise, and unmatched global scale.
Specifically, NelsonHall highlights several strengths that position Velocity
Global well to deliver customer benefit, including:
- Broad expertise. To support organizations looking for compliant international
expansion and workforce management, Velocity Global offers comprehensive
solutions and expertise in key growth segments, including independent
contractor compliance, benefits, immigration, payroll, and payment management.
- Available funding. Successful Series A and a recent $400M Series B (https://ve
locityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-raises-400m-in-series-b-growth-round/)
funding rounds in 2021 and 2022 will allow for continued R&D as well as
potential inorganic growth strategies to expand front-end HR service offerings
and add further functionalities to its Global Work PlatformTM.
- Strong and expanded portfolio. Recent acquisitions of iWorkGlobal (https://vel
ocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-acquires-iworkglobal-to-accelerate-remote
-work-and-global-expansion-platform-receives-100m-growth-investment-from-ffl-p
artners/) and Shield GEO (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-acqu
ires-shield-geo-in-second-growth-transaction-this-year/) in 2021 allowed
companies to compliantly hire, manage, and pay workers anywhere in the world.
The company's Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent
experience by combining proprietary cloud-based talent management technology,
personalized expertise, and unmatched global scale.
Specifically, NelsonHall highlights several strengths that position Velocity
Global well to deliver customer benefit, including:
- Broad expertise. To support organizations looking for compliant international
expansion and workforce management, Velocity Global offers comprehensive
solutions and expertise in key growth segments, including independent
contractor compliance, benefits, immigration, payroll, and payment management.
- Available funding. Successful Series A and a recent $400M Series B (https://ve
locityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-raises-400m-in-series-b-growth-round/)
funding rounds in 2021 and 2022 will allow for continued R&D as well as
potential inorganic growth strategies to expand front-end HR service offerings
and add further functionalities to its Global Work PlatformTM.
- Strong and expanded portfolio. Recent acquisitions of iWorkGlobal (https://vel
ocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-acquires-iworkglobal-to-accelerate-remote
-work-and-global-expansion-platform-receives-100m-growth-investment-from-ffl-p
artners/) and Shield GEO (https://velocityglobal.com/blog/velocity-global-acqu
ires-shield-geo-in-second-growth-transaction-this-year/) in 2021 allowed
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 27 | 0 |