SeMI Technologies introduces an all-new business model for vector search

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Pay-as-you-grow comes to vector search



SeMI Technologies, the leader in open-source vector-search technology, announces

an entirely new pricing model for its Weaviate Cloud Service.



Inspired by "pay-as-you-grow" pricing used in cloud storage, SeMI has introduced

a new business model that makes it easier and more affordable for enterprises of

any scale to take advantage of its Weaviate vector-search engine. Beginning

today, users have the option of paying a usage-based rate for search on a

per-dimension basis. Pricing begins at $0.05 per million dimensions. (No, that's

not a typo; the rate is five cents per million.)





"At this point, as we've reached 1,500,000 downloads, a lot of people know andlove our open-source software, but they want us to run it for them," says SeMITechnologies' co-founder Bob van Luijt." So, we've created a 'NoOps' option thatallows them to pay only for what they use on our optimized Weaviate CloudService."In addition to remarkably convenient access to the latest vector-searchcapabilities, Weaviate Cloud Service customers get dedicated customer support ona private Slack channel. However, consistent with SeMI's commitment to creatingtruly open-source software, customers using the free service will always be ableto access all of the Weaviate vector-search engine's capabilities.SeMI Technologies' Weaviate vector-search engine is an example of a "third wave"database technology. Data is processed by a machine learning model first, and AImodels help in processing, storing, and searching through the data. As a result,Weaviate excels at answering questions in natural language, but it is notlimited to language; it is as adaptable to searching images or even geneticinformation."Depending on the machine-learning model used, a "document"-basically a dataobject-in a vector database typically has anywhere from 120 to 12,800dimensions," van Luijt explains. "Since vector dimensions are the lowest commondenominator, it makes sense for vector dimensions to be the basis for cost-asopposed to, say, API calls. We feel that this very transparent and predictablepricing model is consistent with our open-source philosophy."For more information about the open-source vector search engine Weaviate visit:https://weaviate.ioFor more information about SeMI Technologies visit: https://semi.technologyCustomers interested in the private beta of the Weaviate Cloud Service canpurchase service for $0.05 per million dimensions. Or, spend an entire dollarand get 20 million dimensions.Contact:Sila Uygun,sila@semi.technology,+31646763767