Compleo Personnel change on the Executive Board, focus on customer centricity / Jörg Lohr appointed CCO / Further expansion of software unit planned / Checrallah Kachouh resigns as CTO (FOTO)

Dortmund (ots) - The Supervisory Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG

(Compleo) has appointed Jörg Lohr to the Executive Board as Chief Commercial

Officer (CCO). In his new role, Lohr will take charge of sales, including

marketing ,as well as the charging stations and software development units at

the company. With this change at its meeting today, the Supervisory Board is

also setting the course for the customer-focussed transformation of the Compleo

Group.



In view of current general economic developments, the Supervisory Board and the

Executive Board are planning to improve the quality of the company and make it

more customer-centric. The primary focus here is on further refining the

company's own charging station and software products to suit customer needs as

well as increasing the competitiveness of customer service. In addition, Compleo

intends to position itself more strongly in the successful business field of

software solutions going forward and to drive this process forward with Jörg

Lohr.



