Broadcom Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Q4 Revenue Guidance Ahead

(PLX AI) – Broadcom Q3 revenue USD 8,464 million vs. estimate USD 8,373 million.Q3 net income USD 3,074 millionQ3 EPS USD 7.15Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,378 million vs. estimate USD 5,134 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 9.73 vs. estimate USD 9.56Outlook Q4 …

  • (PLX AI) – Broadcom Q3 revenue USD 8,464 million vs. estimate USD 8,373 million.
  • Q3 net income USD 3,074 million
  • Q3 EPS USD 7.15
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,378 million vs. estimate USD 5,134 million
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 9.73 vs. estimate USD 9.56
  • Outlook Q4 revenue USD 8,900 million vs. consensus USD 8,725 million
  • Says expect solid demand across our end markets to continue in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued investment by our customers of next generation technologies in data centers, broadband, and wireless

Autor: PLX AI
