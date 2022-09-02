Nordic Waterproofing Buys 70% of Finland's EG-Trading
- (PLX AI) – Nordic Waterproofing acquires 70% of EG-Trading Oy in Finland.
- EG-Trading is growing sedum and offers a wide variety of different landscaping products and is headquartered in Tammisaari in southern Finland
- EG-Trading has 15 employees and an annual turnover of EUR 3 million
- Nordic Waterproofing has an option to acquire remaining 30 percent of the shares in 2025
